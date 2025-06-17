Babar Azam—once the undisputed linchpin of Pakistan’s T20I batting lineup—is conspicuously absent from the national setup. Since Pakistan’s dismal group-stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 30-year-old has not featured in a single T20I, and the omission has only grown more glaring with each passing series. Now, as the team prepares for a pivotal T20I series against the West Indies in August, reports confirm Babar, along with fellow senior stars Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, won’t be part of the squad. This has inevitably led to rising questions: Is this the end of the road for Babar in T20Is? Is Pakistan ready to turn the page on a generation that once carried their hopes?

Aaqib Javed: “Doors Open for Performers”

Aaqib Javed, Director of the National High-Performance Centre, addressed the issue head-on during a press conference in Lahore on June 16. His response was both measured and strategic.

“Whether it’s Babar or any other player, the game is open to everyone. If anyone performs well, they will earn their place,” Aaqib said, reiterating the PCB’s merit-based selection policy.

While dismissing rumours of a permanent snub, Javed did send a pointed message—players must adapt, evolve, and fit into the demands of modern T20 cricket.

“Players are aware of which format they best fit into. There are numerous challenges ahead, and they must be prepared to face them.”

The Strike Rate Debate and T20 World Cup Fallout

Pakistan’s T20I overhaul was catalyzed by their shocking losses to the USA and India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Babar’s captaincy came under scrutiny, but it was his conservative strike rate—often below par for modern T20 standards—that intensified criticism. In an era dominated by power-hitters and explosive starts, Babar’s traditional, anchor-based role started to feel like a liability more than a strength.

His subsequent exclusion from the T20I series against New Zealand and Bangladesh was seen by many as a sign that the PCB was moving in a new direction—one built around fearless young talent and attacking intent.

A New Dawn Under Mike Hesson

With the arrival of Mike Hesson as head coach of the white-ball teams, Pakistan’s approach to T20 cricket is undergoing a visible transformation. Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, a youthful squad was tested during tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh, with mixed results. While the side struggled in New Zealand, they bounced back to sweep Bangladesh 3–0 at home.

Sources close to the PCB suggest that Hesson and the selectors are keen to keep experimenting with younger players in the West Indies series. However, there’s a contingency plan in place—if things spiral, a recall for Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen isn’t off the table.

Babar Azam to Shine in Big Bash League 2025

While his T20I future with Pakistan remains uncertain, Babar Azam has secured a golden opportunity to stay relevant in the format. The prolific right-hander will don the Sydney Sixers jersey in the Big Bash League for the first time, after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB.

“I'm very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers,” Babar said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues.”

This stint in Australia could be pivotal—not only for Babar’s form but also for proving that he can adapt to high-octane T20 demands on global stages. A strong BBL season may very well force the selectors to rethink.