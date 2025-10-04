Is This The Last ODI Series For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma?

The announcement of India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia has sparked widespread debate about the future of modern-day greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With Shubman Gill named captain and Shreyas Iyer appointed vice-captain, questions loom large: are India’s stalwarts nearing the end of their ODI journey?

A Generational Shift in Leadership

For the first time in years, neither Virat nor Rohit will lead the ODI team. Instead, Shubman Gill takes charge, a clear indication that the selectors are grooming the next generation to steer India into the future, particularly with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat and Rohit are Still in the Squad

Despite losing the leadership role, both players have been included in the squad for the Australia series. This shows that the selectors still value their experience and match-winning abilities. However, their presence may be more transitional than long-term.

Retirement Rumours Fuel Speculation

Rohit Sharma has already retired from Test cricket earlier this year but expressed his intent to continue in limited-overs formats.

Virat Kohli stepped away from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup, raising doubts about how long he will continue in ODIs.

Neither player has officially announced their ODI retirement, but the writing on the wall suggests a gradual phase-out.

Why This Could Be Their Last Series

Leadership shifts firmly in favour of Gill and Iyer.

Age factor with both players in their mid-30s.

Selectors’ long-term vision ahead of the next World Cup.

Limited chances for youngsters unless veterans make way.

Why They Might Still Continue

At the same time, ruling this series as their last may be premature:

Both are still scoring runs consistently.

Their experience in high-pressure games remains unmatched.

Selectors may still rely on them in big tournaments.

Conclusion

While this ODI series against Australia may not be the official farewell for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it strongly feels like the beginning of the end of their ODI careers. With Gill and Iyer stepping into leadership roles, the transition is underway. For fans, this series could well be the last opportunity to see India’s modern-day greats play together in the 50-over format.