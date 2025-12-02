Is Virat Kohli Ignoring Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks Frenzy Among Fans - Watch

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi delivered great cricket—Virat Kohli’s masterful hundred, India’s gritty 17-run win, and a charged crowd celebrating a vintage chase. But once the match ended, social media shifted its attention to a different moment: an alleged Virat Kohli–Gautam Gambhir snub that instantly went viral and ignited widespread speculation about a possible rift in the Indian camp.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The clip showed Kohli walking towards the dressing room after sealing the win. As the camera panned, he appeared to pass Gambhir—seated near the dressing room door—without a handshake or greeting. Within minutes, fans questioned: Did Kohli snub Gambhir? Is there underlying tension?

The Full Story Behind the ‘Snub’ Clip

While the viral video fueled controversy, several fans later posted a second clip showing Kohli giving Gambhir a brief side-hug after the match. This new footage challenged the original narrative, suggesting that the incident may have been a case of misinterpretation or misleading camera angles.

Reports from Dainik Bhaskar added more fuel to the discussion, claiming that Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s relationship with head coach Gambhir has been uneasy. According to the report, the senior duo—both retired from T20Is and Tests—are pushing for long-term ODI roles, eyeing a final shot at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Allegedly, there was minimal communication between Kohli and Gambhir during net sessions in Ranchi.

However, several fans and former cricketers urged caution, emphasizing that such speculations surface frequently whenever one viral moment is taken out of context. The presence of a side-hug video suggests that the situation might be far more cordial than portrayed.

A Crucial Transition Phase for Indian Cricket

Beyond the alleged tension, the Ranchi ODI underscored the transition era Indian cricket is navigating. With Rohit at 38 and Kohli at 37, both are entering the twilight of their ODI careers. Their experience remains invaluable, but selection for future ICC events—including 2027—will depend on performance, fitness, and team balance.

Gambhir and the Indian team management have maintained a consistent stance: no long-term guarantees. Decisions will be made “closer to the tournament,” keeping India’s long-term roadmap as the priority.

Kohli’s New ODI Blueprint: More Boundaries, Less Running

While the “snub” grabbed headlines, the match itself revealed something far more important—Kohli’s evolving ODI batting style. In Ranchi, he relied less on high-intensity running and more on powerful boundary-hitting. His hundred came with 11 fours and 7 sixes, showcasing a shift towards a more explosive approach, possibly tailored to extend his ODI longevity.

The innings was not only match-winning; it was symbolic. With this knock, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds, adding another historic chapter to his legacy.