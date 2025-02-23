Is Virat Kohli Injured? Will He Play Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025 Clash? Speculation Rises After Ice Pack Photo Goes Viral

IND vs PAK CT 2025: The anticipation surrounding the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has taken an unexpected turn with speculation about Virat Kohli’s fitness. The former Indian captain, who remains Pakistan’s biggest threat, was spotted with an ice pack on his ankle during India’s practice session, raising concerns about a possible injury.

Virat Kohli's Injury Concerns Amid Intense Preparations

Kohli arrived 90 minutes early for India’s practice session on the eve of the big match, putting in extensive work against spinners. The 36-year-old focused on fine-tuning his sweep shot, an area of concern in recent ODIs. However, what caught the attention of fans and analysts alike was Kohli applying an ice pack to his ankle after training, sparking fears about a potential injury.

While neither the BCCI nor the team management has issued an official statement regarding his fitness, the silence has only fueled speculation. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who attended the pre-match press conference, refrained from addressing any injury concerns related to Kohli.

Pakistan’s Biggest Fear: Kohli’s Presence

Regardless of his recent struggles, Pakistan is well aware of Kohli’s ability to rise to the occasion. His iconic 82* off 53 balls in the 2023 T20 World Cup against them remains a nightmare for Pakistani fans. With India’s dominant record in ICC events against their arch-rivals, Kohli’s presence alone is enough to unsettle the opposition.

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah acknowledged India’s strength but maintained that his team could secure victory if they played their best cricket. Pakistan, having suffered a crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match, faces a must-win situation against India. In contrast, India heads into the clash with confidence after a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Kohli’s Recent Struggles Against Spin

While Kohli’s commitment and work ethic remain unquestionable, his struggles against spin in recent ODIs have been evident. His dismissal to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India’s opening match against Bangladesh marked his sixth consecutive ODI dismissal to spin. Before that, England’s Adil Rashid had also troubled him during the home series.

With Pakistan’s spin attack featuring Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, and part-time left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah, they may look to exploit this potential weakness. However, it is Pakistan’s pace attack Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah that is under pressure after an underwhelming performance against New Zealand.

Will Kohli Play at 100%?

Despite concerns about his ankle, Kohli’s intense training session suggests that he remains focused on delivering a match-winning performance. His presence in the XI will be crucial for India, both psychologically and strategically, as they aim to maintain their dominance over Pakistan in ICC tournaments.

As fans eagerly await the marquee clash at the Dubai International Stadium, all eyes will be on Kohli not just for his batting but also for any signs of discomfort that could hint at an underlying injury. Will he overcome his recent challenges and lead India to another memorable victory, or will Pakistan’s game plan finally succeed against him? The answer will unfold on Sunday.