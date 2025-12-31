Is Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Today? Why Delhi And Mumbai Miss Their Stars

Virat Kohli’s absence from Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 clash against Odisha has sparked widespread curiosity among fans, especially after his prolific start to the domestic season. The former India captain is not injured or dropped. Instead, his absence is part of a pre-planned, tightly managed schedule as he balances domestic commitments with India’s international calendar. The decision matters because it reflects how elite Indian cricketers now approach workload management while still contributing to domestic cricket.

Delhi vs Odisha Without Their Biggest Name

Delhi and Odisha locked horns in a crucial Elite Group D encounter at KSCA Ground 3 in Alur, with a top-two finish at stake. Delhi entered the contest with momentum, a healthy net run rate, and a deep squad led by Rishabh Pant. Yet, despite naming Virat Kohli in the extended squad, the star batter was not part of the playing XI.

Kohli had already featured in Delhi’s first two matches, delivering immediate impact. He struck a commanding century in one game and followed it up with a fluent fifty, underlining his class and match readiness. With Delhi winning even in his absence previously, the team management saw no urgency to rush him back for every group match.

Why Virat Kohli Is Not Playing Today

Kohli had committed to playing only a limited number of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season. After completing his initial two appearances, he returned to Mumbai to focus on recovery and preparation for upcoming international assignments.

This approach aligns with the BCCI’s broader emphasis on workload management for centrally contracted players. While the mandate requires a minimum number of domestic games, Kohli opted to play an extra match beyond the requirement, showing intent without risking burnout.

What Delhi Misses Without Kohli

From a cricketing perspective, Kohli’s absence reduces the intimidation factor at the top of the order. His presence not only anchors innings but also eases pressure on younger batters like Ayush Badoni and Yash Dhull. However, Delhi’s depth allows them to stay competitive, with Pant’s leadership and a seasoned bowling attack featuring Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini providing balance.

Historically, Delhi have dominated Odisha in Vijay Hazare Trophy meetings. That context allowed the think tank to rotate personnel without compromising the campaign’s larger objectives.

When Will Virat Kohli Play Again for Delhi?

Kohli is expected to return for Delhi’s penultimate league match against Railways on January 6, 2026. The fixture is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, shortly before India’s ODI series against New Zealand begins.

DDCA officials have confirmed that Kohli committed to three matches this season. His likely return against Railways will also serve as a high-intensity tune-up ahead of international duties.

Kohli’s Domestic Return in Context

Kohli’s Vijay Hazare comeback carried historical weight. During his appearances, he became the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Such milestones reinforce why even brief domestic stints from players of his stature elevate the tournament’s profile.

Fresh off consistent international form, including multiple fifty-plus scores this season, Kohli’s focus remains sharp. His selective participation reflects a modern professional approach rather than any lack of commitment to Delhi.