Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Club With 150 T20I Wickets, Leads New Zealand To Tri-Series Final

New Zealand’s spin wizard Ish Sodhi etched his name into the history books on Thursday, becoming only the third bowler in men’s T20 International history to claim 150 wickets in the format. The milestone came during New Zealand’s dominant 60-run victory over Zimbabwe in the ongoing 2025 T20I Tri-Nation Series in Harare.

A Landmark Spell

The 32-year-old leg-spinner delivered a match-winning spell of 4 wickets for just 12 runs, ripping through Zimbabwe’s top order and ensuring an easy win for the Kiwis. With this feat, Sodhi joins an elite group of bowlers that includes his compatriot Tim Southee (164) and Afghanistan’s superstar Rashid Khan (161). Notably, Sodhi becomes the first New Zealander spinner and only the third player overall to achieve the 150-wicket mark in T20Is, a testament to his longevity, consistency, and impact in the shortest format.

Sodhi Reflects on New Role

Speaking after the match, Sodhi expressed his satisfaction with adapting to a new challenge, bowling inside the powerplay.

“It’s a slightly new role for me. I hadn’t bowled a lot in the powerplays before,” Sodhi said. “It’s great to be contributing in this phase, and picking up wickets early on gives the team a great head start.”

His fiery spell decimated Zimbabwe’s chase, as they lost five wickets inside the first eight overs and never recovered.

Match Recap

New Zealand posted a competitive total of 190/6, built on a strong foundation from Tim Seifert (75 off 45 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (63 off 34). In response, Zimbabwe managed just 130 all out, with only Tony Munyonga (40) offering resistance. Sodhi’s variations and sharp turn proved unplayable on a slow Harare pitch, earning him the Player of the Match award.

New Zealand Unbeaten, Into Final

The win ensured New Zealand topped the tri-series points table, finishing the round-robin phase unbeaten. They now advance to face South Africa in the final. This dominant form bodes well for New Zealand, which has used this tri-series to fine-tune combinations ahead of the upcoming ICC tournaments.