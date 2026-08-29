Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Ishan bhaiya felt he took risk, but I’m a wicket-taker' says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after impressive two-wicket burst in Duleep Trophy

'Ishan bhaiya felt he took risk, but I’m a wicket-taker' says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after impressive two-wicket burst in Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed with the ball after claiming two wickets in his three-over spell for East Zone. The 15-year-old revealed Ishan Kishan took a chance by handing him the ball, but backed his own ability as a "wicket-taker."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
'Ishan bhaiya felt he took risk, but I’m a wicket-taker' says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after impressive two-wicket burst in Duleep Trophy
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Ishan bhaiya felt he took risk, but I’m a wicket-taker' says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after impressive two-wicket burst in Duleep Trophy
2
3
4
5