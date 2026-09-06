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'Ishan Bhaiya gave me a lot of advice': Shikhar Mohan credits Kishan for fluent 85 on Duleep Trophy debut

Shikhar Mohan smashed a fluent 85 on his Duleep Trophy debut, helping East Zone recover against South Zone. The young batter credited captain Ishan Kishan’s guidance for their crucial 94-run partnership.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
'Ishan Bhaiya gave me a lot of advice': Shikhar Mohan credits Kishan for fluent 85 on Duleep Trophy debut
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Ishan Bhaiya gave me a lot of advice': Shikhar Mohan credits Kishan for fluent 85 on Duleep Trophy debut
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