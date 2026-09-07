/Ishan Kishan creates history, breaks multiple records with double century in Duleep Trophy 2026 final

Ishan Kishan etched his name into domestic cricket folklore on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by becoming only the third player from East Zone to score a double century in Duleep Trophy history.
Kishan, the 28-year-old Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, resumed Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone on an overnight score of 111 and dismantled the opposition attack. He reached his double century off 270 balls with a cover-driven four off Devdutt Padikkal.
He later pushed on to 250 before retiring hurt with fatigue and cramps, having struck 27 fours and seven sixes in a 300-ball stay.
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The knock made Kishan only the third East Zone batter to score a double century in Duleep Trophy history, after Arun Lal and Saba Karim.
Arun Lal (twice in 1986-87)
Saba Karim (200* in 1995-96)
Ishan Kishan (250 in 2026)
Kishan's marathon effort also made him the first East Zone batter to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final, surpassing Wriddhiman Saha's previous team-best mark in a title clash.
Beyond the East Zone milestone, Kishan clinic knock rewrote several tournament benchmarks:
Wicketkeeping Record: He broke Dinesh Karthik’s long-standing tournament record (183 for South Zone in 2010) for the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in a Duleep Trophy final.
Captain-Keeper Landmark: Kishan became the first captain-wicketkeeper in competition history to register a double hundred in a final.
Rare Final Company: He is just the seventh batter in history to reach 200 in a Duleep Trophy final, joining legends including Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Raman Lamba, Anshuman Gaekwad, Cheteshwar Pujara, Yusuf Pathan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
A Unique Global Feat: Kishan became the first cricketer to pair a One-Day International double hundred (210 against Bangladesh in 2022) with a double ton in a Duleep Trophy final.
After Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) set a positive platform on Day 1, Kishan took control in the middle order. He combined watchful defense against moving deliveries with explosive counter-attacks against the short ball.
The cornerstone of East Zone's dominance was a punishing 230-run fifth-wicket partnership between Kishan and fellow Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who compiled his maiden Duleep Trophy century (101). The pair neutralized South Zone's pacers - leaving an attack featuring Mohammed Siraj wicketless across long spells - and pushed East Zone beyond the 600-run mark.
Battling heat and cramps during the second session, Kishan walked off to a standing ovation after reaching 250, having put East Zone in prime position to claim first-innings honors and take a decisive step toward their first Duleep Trophy title in 13 years.
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