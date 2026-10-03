/Ishan Kishan creates history in Asian Games 2026 final, becomes only 2nd Indian after Suryakumar Yadav to...

Before Kishan's feat, Suryakumar Yadav stood as the lone Indian batter to breach the four-figure mark in a calendar year, having racked up 1,164 runs in 2022 at a blistering strike rate of 187.43.

Ishan crossed the milestone during an 18-ball 20 in the gold-medal clash on Saturday, carrying his tally to 1,005 T20I runs in 2026 with an strike rate of 169.47.

The landmark arrived on the heels of his match-winning, unbeaten 80 off 46 balls against Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, which had left him right on the cusp of four figures.

Most T20I Runs For India In A Calendar Year

Batter Year Runs Strike Rate

Suryakumar Yadav 2022 1,164 187.43

Ishan Kishan 2026 1,005 169.47

Abhishek Sharma 2025 859 193.46

Abhishek Sharma 2026 811 205.83



Virat Kohli 2022 781 138.23

A Resurgent Run In 2026

Kishan's entry into the record books caps off a remarkable run of form in 2026. Operating predominantly at the top of the order, the dynamic left-hander provided explosive starts and anchor roles alike, outscoring established stars and redefining India's approach in the powerplay overs.

With upcoming bilateral assignments on India's schedule, Kishan sits within striking distance of eclipsing Suryakumar Yadav’s all-time Indian record of 1,164 runs before the year closes.

India Wins Gold In Men's Cricket Eveny

Abhishek Sharma’s breathtaking 61 off 28, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 22 and all-round efforts from Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube helped India clinch back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in men’s cricket as they beat Pakistan by 19 runs in a thrilling final at Korogi Sports Park on Saturday.

India produced a brilliant, breathless and golden finish after posting 211/6, with Abhishek setting the tone with the fastest fifty by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is before Tilak and Dube provided a late surge.

But Pakistan were not going down without a fight and were powered by a magnificent 96 off 51 from Hasan Nawaz. But India’s spinners and all-rounders held their nerve in a frenzied finish with Dube taking the wicket of Nawaz on the final ball to end Pakistan’s innings at 192 for 6 and sending the Indian players into wild celebrations.

