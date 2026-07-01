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Ishan Kishan creates history, replaces Abhishek Sharma as World's No.1 T20I Batter, Check ICC ODI, T20I & Test rankings

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has replaced teammate Abhishek Sharma as the world's No.1 T20I batter in the latest ICC Player Rankings, ending the latter's nearly year-long reign at the top after his prolific run in the shortest format.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Ishan Kishan creates history, replaces Abhishek Sharma as World's No.1 T20I Batter, Check ICC ODI, T20I & Test rankings
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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