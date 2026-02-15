Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Shubman Gill for huge record in IND vs PAK T20Is
During the powerplay (first 6 overs), after opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, Ishan Kishan unleashed an aggressive innings against Pakistan to create history.
Ishan Kishan created history during his attacking knock against Pakistan in high-octane T20 World Cup 2026 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, February 15.
During the powerplay (first 6 overs), after opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, Kishan unleashed an aggressive innings. He scored 42 runs off 25 balls in the powerplay phase, helping India reach 52/1 at the end of the 6 overs with Tilak Varma contributing steadily alongside him
This 42-run contribution in the powerplay by Kishan is now the highest individual score by any batter in the powerplay across all India-Pakistan T20I matches, surpassing Shubman Gill's previous record of 35 runs (achieved against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai).
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
