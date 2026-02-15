Advertisement
Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Shubman Gill for huge record in IND vs PAK T20Is
ISHAN KISHAN

Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Shubman Gill for huge record in IND vs PAK T20Is

During the powerplay (first 6 overs), after opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, Ishan Kishan unleashed an aggressive innings against Pakistan to create history. 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic credit: BCCI

Ishan Kishan created history during his attacking knock against Pakistan in high-octane T20 World Cup 2026 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

During the powerplay (first 6 overs), after opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, Kishan unleashed an aggressive innings. He scored 42 runs off 25 balls in the powerplay phase, helping India reach 52/1 at the end of the 6 overs with Tilak Varma contributing steadily alongside him

This 42-run contribution in the powerplay by Kishan is now the highest individual score by any batter in the powerplay across all India-Pakistan T20I matches, surpassing Shubman Gill's previous record of 35 runs (achieved against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai).

Playing XIs  

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

More to follow...

