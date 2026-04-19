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ISHAN KISHAN

Ishan Kishan creates unique record, becomes 1st captain in IPL history to...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan registered an unwanted record during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Satu

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ishan Kishan creates unique record, becomes 1st captain in IPL history to...Pic credit: IANS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan has etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books - though for a milestone he’d rather forget.

During the toss ahead of SRH’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 18, Ishan lost his sixth consecutive coin flip, becoming the first captain in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League to lose his first six tosses consecutively.

ALSO READ: BIG blow for CSK! Ayush Mhatre likely to be out of IPL 2026 for three weeks; injury scan date revealed

 

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Ishan Kishan Surpasses David Miller

The odds of losing six tosses in a row stand at roughly 1 in 64 (1.56%), yet Ishan Kishan has endured the full streak in IPL 2026.

While the toss is often dismissed as a matter of pure chance, Kishan's persistent streak has forced SRH into a rigid tactical corner. SRH has not had the opportunity to bat second even once in the IPL 2026 tournament so far.

The 27-year-old Kishan now surpassed the previous unwanted record held by David Miller, who lost five straight tosses after taking over as Kings XI Punjab captain in 2016.  

Ishan Kishan (SRH, 2026): 6 losses
David Warner (SRH, 2015): 6 consecutive losses (but not his first six as captain)
David Miller (KXIP, 2016): 5 consecutive losses
Kane Williamson (SRH, 2019): 5 consecutive losses

Impact On The Field

Despite the lack of luck with the coin, Ishan Kishan’s leadership and personal form have remained resilient.

Team Standing: Under his captaincy (standing in for Pat Cummins), SRH currently sits at the fourth position on the points table with 3 wins in 6 matches.

Personal Form: Kishan is among the top run-getters of the IPL 2026 season, scoring 213 run in 6 matches with an average of 35.50 and strike rate of 188.49.

With the playoff race heating up, SRH fans will be hoping the law of averages finally catches up with the coin in their next outing.

As the tournament progresses and Pat Cummins potentially returns, all eyes will be on whether Kishan can finally win a toss - or if this streak continues into cricket folklore. 

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