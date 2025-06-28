Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923652https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ishan-kishan-grooves-to-bhojpuri-beats-on-london-streets-watch-viral-video-2923652.html
NewsCricket
ISHAN KISHAN BHOJPURI SONG LONDON

Ishan Kishan Grooves To Bhojpuri Beats On London Streets – WATCH Viral Video

 Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted in London vibing joyfully to a Bhojpuri song alongside his friend. 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ishan Kishan Grooves To Bhojpuri Beats On London Streets – WATCH Viral Video Image Credit: X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is making waves on social media, not for a big six or a brilliant catch, but for his energetic and joyful dance to a Bhojpuri song while cruising through the streets of London.

Desi Vibes in a Foreign Land

In a now-viral video, Ishan Kishan is seen vibing to a Bhojpuri track while sitting in what appears to be a rickshaw-style electric vehicle with a friend. The cricketer, known for his fun-loving personality, is visibly enjoying the moment, dancing and laughing in sync with the beats.

The video clip, originally shared on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), captures Kishan’s spontaneous side.

A Break from Cricket

Currently in England after his county stint with Nottinghamshire, where he recently scored an impressive 87 on debut, Kishan appears to be making the most of his downtime. His Bhojpuri moment in London offers fans a refreshing break from the intensity of cricket and a glimpse into the lighter, more relatable side of their favorite star.

Social Media Reactions

As soon as the clip surfaced, Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, clapping hands, and phrases like "full desi energy!" and "Bihar ka sher!" The video has already clocked thousands of views, shares, and reposts across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.

A Cultural Shout-Out

Ishan Kishan, hailing from Jharkhand, has always taken pride in his cultural identity. Whether it's speaking in local dialects, playing Bhojpuri songs in the dressing room, or now grooving to them on international streets, his authentic personality makes him a fan favorite.

This lighthearted moment also reflects a growing trend among Indian athletes, celebrating their regional roots on global platforms.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK