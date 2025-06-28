Ishan Kishan Grooves To Bhojpuri Beats On London Streets – WATCH Viral Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is making waves on social media, not for a big six or a brilliant catch, but for his energetic and joyful dance to a Bhojpuri song while cruising through the streets of London.

Desi Vibes in a Foreign Land

In a now-viral video, Ishan Kishan is seen vibing to a Bhojpuri track while sitting in what appears to be a rickshaw-style electric vehicle with a friend. The cricketer, known for his fun-loving personality, is visibly enjoying the moment, dancing and laughing in sync with the beats.

The video clip, originally shared on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), captures Kishan’s spontaneous side.

Ishan Kishan Enjoying Bhojpuri Music in London #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/ScevCbZfme — Piyush Singh (@Piyush_singh52) June 27, 2025

A Break from Cricket

Currently in England after his county stint with Nottinghamshire, where he recently scored an impressive 87 on debut, Kishan appears to be making the most of his downtime. His Bhojpuri moment in London offers fans a refreshing break from the intensity of cricket and a glimpse into the lighter, more relatable side of their favorite star.

Social Media Reactions

As soon as the clip surfaced, Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, clapping hands, and phrases like "full desi energy!" and "Bihar ka sher!" The video has already clocked thousands of views, shares, and reposts across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.

A Cultural Shout-Out

Ishan Kishan, hailing from Jharkhand, has always taken pride in his cultural identity. Whether it's speaking in local dialects, playing Bhojpuri songs in the dressing room, or now grooving to them on international streets, his authentic personality makes him a fan favorite.

This lighthearted moment also reflects a growing trend among Indian athletes, celebrating their regional roots on global platforms.