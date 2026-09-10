/Ishan Kishan leads East Zone to Duleep Trophy title, extends unbeaten captaincy run to 16 matches

Ishan Kishan's impressive record as captain continued to grow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he guided East Zone to their third Duleep Trophy title on Thursday. East Zone overcame a strong Tilak Varma-led South Zone to claim the prestigious domestic crown, while Ishan extended his unbeaten run as a captain to 16 first-class matches.
The East Zone claimed the trophy on first-innings lead after posting 708 and then 388/7 declared against South Zone’s 336. It was East Zone’s first Duleep Trophy since 2012-13 and their third overall. The 28-year-old Ishan was named Player of the Match for his aggregate of 350 runs in the summit clash.
Congratulations to the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone on winning their third #DuleepTrophy title #EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/u6D4UvOTEp— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 10, 2026
The final of the Duleep Trophy was largely shaped by Ishan Kishan’s explosive batting over the first two days. After choosing to bat first, East Zone were powered by their captain’s magnificent 270 off 334 balls, an innings that featured 30 fours and seven sixes.
Kishan resumed Day 2 with his century already under his belt and continued to attack, surpassing Wriddhiman Saha’s previous East Zone record of 170 in a final. He then created history by becoming the first wicketkeeper-captain to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final.
Supported by Kumar Kushagra’s composed 101 and half-centuries from Shikhar Mohan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, East Zone posted a massive 708 in their first innings. Despite briefly leaving the field due to exhaustion in Chennai’s intense heat, Kishan returned to help his side strengthen its commanding position.
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Ishan Kishan gave South Zone’s bowling attack no respite in the second innings either. Striking at a rapid tempo, Ishan added an 80 off just 98 balls to shut out any outside hopes of a South Zone fightback.
Thereafter, a disciplined East Zone bowling contingent - spearheaded by veteran Mohammed Shami - ensured the silverware headed East, putting the final stamp on an authoritative, wire-to-wire campaign.
Beyond the trophy, Kishan’s 350-run match aggregate in front of national selectors sends an unmistakable message. Having already notched an ODI double-hundred, Kishan's command in the longest format - both tactically in the field and ruthlessly with the bat - mounts a compelling case for an imminent Test recall.
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