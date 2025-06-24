Advertisement
Ishan Kishan & Mohammad Abbas Create Rare India-Pakistan Moment In County Cricket – Video Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Abbas created a rare, viral India-Pakistan moment in County cricket with a brilliant dismissal during Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
In a gripping County Championship contest between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire, a rare and heartwarming moment captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas teamed up for a spectacular dismissal, marking a significant instance of India-Pakistan camaraderie on the field—a sight seldom seen in today’s politically charged climate.

The event took place at Trent Bridge, as Abbas bowled a beautifully seaming delivery to Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth, who edged the ball straight into Kishan’s safe gloves. The duo celebrated the wicket with a warm embrace, a moment that instantly went viral on social media, standing as a symbol of how cricket can bridge the deepest divides.

Rare But Historic: Only the Sixth India-Pakistan Duo in County History

This Kishan-Abbas pairing is only the sixth time an Indian and a Pakistani cricketer have shared the dressing room in County cricket. Such moments have been historically scarce, dating back to the 1970s when Bishan Singh Bedi played alongside Mushtaq Mohammad and Sarfraz Nawaz. More recently, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan were part of the Sussex squad in 2022. The current partnership feels particularly poignant, coming just months after heightened Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kishan’s Explosive Knock Reinforces National Aspirations

Before the viral dismissal, Ishan Kishan had already made headlines for his blistering innings. Making his County debut for Nottinghamshire, the southpaw smashed 87 runs off 98 deliveries, showcasing his trademark aggressive strokeplay. Facing international-quality bowling attacks led by England’s Dom Bess and New Zealand’s Will O’Rourke, Kishan hammered 12 fours and a six, scoring at a strike rate close to 89.

His innings was more than just a cameo—it was a clear statement to BCCI selectors. Having recently regained his C-grade central contract, Kishan is eyeing a comeback into India's setup across all formats. His stint in County cricket, though short-term (just two matches), is turning out to be a smart career move aimed at building red-ball credentials.

Abbas’ Opening Spell Sets the Tone

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Abbas, who moved from Hampshire to Nottinghamshire for the 2025 season, justified his selection with a brilliant opening spell. His wicket of Lyth for a golden duck handed Nottinghamshire the perfect start in Yorkshire’s reply to the mammoth 487-run first-innings total.

Abbas’ delivery was pure class—angled in from around the wicket and seaming just enough to beat Lyth’s bat. The resultant edge was comfortably pouched by Kishan, culminating in the rare moment of unity that now defines this fixture.

Nottinghamshire Dominates: Day 2 Match Summary

The hosts put on a commanding show with the bat, piling up 487 runs, bolstered by significant contributions from:

Ben Slater – 96
Liam Patterson-White – 87
Haseeb Hameed (C) – 52
Dillon Pennington – 61
Ishan Kishan – 87

In response, Yorkshire ended Day 2 at 154/3, still trailing by 333 runs, with Finlay Bean holding fort on *86 and building a 99-run partnership with James Wharton.

