Ishan Kishan or Pat Cummins: Who will captain SRH vs RCB in IPL 2026 opener
Ishan Kishan will captain SRH vs RCB in IPL 2026 opener as Pat Cummins recovers from injury. Full details and team impact.
- Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in IPL 2026 opener as Pat Cummins recovers from a lumbar stress injury.
- Cummins’ arrival in India boosts morale, but match fitness remains uncertain for the opening games.
- SRH’s leadership shift could redefine their batting tempo and tactical approach early in the season.
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Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by Ishan Kishan, not Pat Cummins, in their IPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. Cummins, the franchise’s regular captain, is still recovering from a lumbar stress injury and is unlikely to feature in the initial matches. Kishan has been officially appointed stand-in skipper and will also attend the captains’ meet, confirming his leadership role for the season opener.
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This decision settles the biggest pre-match question around SRH’s leadership heading into a high-profile clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Why Ishan Kishan is leading SRH, not Pat Cummins
SRH’s leadership call is driven purely by fitness concerns around Cummins. The Australian all-rounder has been managing a back injury, and while he is expected to arrive in India before the opener, match readiness remains uncertain.
Key points:
- Cummins is recovering from a lumbar stress issue
- He may join the squad but is unlikely to play immediately
- SRH have opted for continuity and clarity by naming Kishan as stand-in captain
This approach avoids last-minute uncertainty and gives the team a defined leadership structure for the opening games.
What this means for SRH tactically
Kishan’s appointment is not just a stop-gap move. It subtly shifts SRH’s tactical approach, especially in the powerplay and batting tempo.
- Aggressive intent upfront: Kishan is a naturally attacking wicketkeeper-batter, which could push SRH towards a more explosive start
- Flexible batting order: Expect SRH to experiment more, especially in the top order
- Leadership energy: Younger captains often bring quicker on-field decisions and sharper field placements
However, the absence of Cummins also leaves a gap in bowling leadership, particularly in pressure overs.
Cummins’ early arrival: A positive sign with a caveat
There is encouraging news for SRH fans. Cummins is expected to reach Bengaluru on March 24, giving him a few days with the squad before the opener.
But there is a clear distinction:
- Arrival does not equal availability
- Match fitness, workload clearance, and medical approval will decide his return timeline
Given Cricket Australia’s workload management policies, SRH are unlikely to rush him back.
Abhishek Sharma named deputy
SRH have also appointed Abhishek Sharma as vice-captain, adding another layer of leadership continuity.
This signals long-term thinking:
- Grooming Indian leadership options
- Reducing over-reliance on overseas captains
- Building a flexible leadership group
Bigger IPL 2026 context: Injury cloud over overseas stars
Cummins is not the only big name under fitness watch ahead of IPL 2026.
- Mitchell Starc is still awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia
- Josh Hazlewood is also expected to miss early games
- Several Sri Lankan players are pending fitness approvals
This trend highlights a growing challenge for IPL teams, balancing franchise commitments with international workload management.
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