Ishan Kishan’s 33-Ball Century Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy, Can Team India Play Him As Finisher In T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket witnessed pure batting madness at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad as Ishan Kishan produced one of the most destructive List A innings in history. Leading Jharkhand against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26, Kishan delivered a breathtaking assault that has instantly reignited discussions around India’s T20 World Cup plans.

Captain’s Knock That Redefined Brutality

Walking in at No.6, Ishan Kishan had limited time and unlimited intent. What followed was sheer mayhem. The Jharkhand captain smashed 125 runs off just 39 balls, an innings powered by 7 fours and a jaw-dropping 14 sixes. His strike rate of 320.51 was not just extraordinary, it was historic.

Kishan’s hundred came in only 33 balls, making it the second-fastest List A century by an Indian, only behind Sakibul Gani’s 32-ball ton achieved earlier the same day. In a tournament day defined by record-breaking batting, Kishan’s knock stood out for its authority, clarity, and leadership.

Fastest Hundreds and a Day of Records

The Vijay Hazare Trophy witnessed a rare alignment of history on a single day. Sakibul Gani blazed to a 32-ball hundred, Ishan Kishan followed with a 33-ball masterpiece, while young Vaibhav Suryavanshi chipped in with a 36-ball century. Never before had List A cricket seen such sustained batting chaos in one day by Indian batters.

Among these, Kishan’s innings carried extra weight. Batting lower down the order and leading the side, he changed the tempo of the match within minutes. Karnataka’s bowlers had no answers as lengths disappeared and field placements became irrelevant.

Match Context: Jharkhand’s 412-Run Mountain

Jharkhand piled up a massive 412 for 9 after being asked to bat first. While Virat Singh’s fluent 88 and Kumar Kushagra’s impactful 63 laid the platform, it was Kishan who detonated the innings at the death. Jharkhand scored 119 runs in the final eight overs, with Kishan alone accounting for most of the damage.

His dismissal at 408 in the 49th over brought the onslaught to an end, but by then, the contest had tilted decisively. Karnataka’s bowling figures reflected the carnage, with even experienced names struggling to contain the late surge.

A Statement to Indian Selectors

This innings was more than just numbers. It was a statement. After time away from the Indian setup, Ishan Kishan has emphatically reminded everyone why he remains one of India’s most dangerous white-ball batters. His ability to dominate pace and spin alike, especially in high-pressure overs, fits perfectly into modern T20 demands.

Batting at No.6, accelerating instantly, and leading from the front showcased maturity alongside explosiveness. For selectors eyeing flexible middle-order firepower ahead of the T20 World Cup, Kishan’s knock could not have arrived at a better time.