Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Hundred Sends Message To Selectors As Jharkhand Crush Haryana To Lift Maiden SMAT Title - Watch

Jharkhand produced a dominant all-round display to lift their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, thrashing Haryana by 69 runs in the final played in Pune on December 18. Skipper Ishan Kishan led from the front with a match-winning century as Jharkhand successfully defended a massive total of 262, eventually bowling Haryana out for 193.

Kishan leads historic triumph in SMAT final

Ishan Kishan was the driving force behind Jharkhand’s historic triumph, delivering a captain’s knock when it mattered most. The aggressive left-hander smashed a record-equalling 101 off just 49 balls, setting the tone for a final that turned one-sided very quickly. His effort ensured Jharkhand secured their maiden SMAT crown in emphatic fashion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nah I wasn't able to watch live but I am crying Ishan Kishan the man you are



pic.twitter.com/lEBeVbTBQ8 — Ishan's (@IshanWK32) December 18, 2025

Jharkhand register highest-ever SMAT final total

Powered by Kishan’s explosive innings, Jharkhand piled up a colossal 262/3, the highest total ever recorded in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. Kumar Kushagra played a crucial supporting role with a blistering 81 off 38 balls, while Anukul Roy added valuable late momentum with a rapid 40 from 20 deliveries.

Highest totals in SMAT finals

Jharkhand 262/3 vs Haryana – 2025

Punjab 223/4 vs Baroda – 2023

Baroda 203/7 vs Punjab – 2023

Haryana fall short despite late resistance

Chasing a record target, Haryana suffered early setbacks and never fully recovered. Although there was some late resistance after a shaky start, the chase fizzled out as Haryana were bowled out for 193, falling well short of the asking rate and handing Jharkhand a comprehensive 69-run victory.

Second domestic title for Jharkhand

This triumph marked Jharkhand’s second major domestic title, following their Vijay Hazare Trophy success in 2011 under Saurabh Tiwary’s captaincy. Their SMAT 2025 campaign was equally impressive, with the team losing just one match across nine games, underlining their dominance throughout the tournament.

Record-equalling century enters history books

Kishan’s century carried immense historical significance. It was his sixth T20 hundred overall and fifth in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, drawing him level with Abhishek Sharma for the most centuries in the tournament’s history. He also became the first captain to score a hundred in an SMAT final. His innings ended in the 15th over when Sumit Kumar bowled him for 101, an effort laced with 10 sixes and six fours.

A strong message to national selectors

The out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter has been in red-hot form this domestic season. Kishan finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 517 runs from 10 innings at a staggering strike rate of 197.32, sending a strong message to the national selectors.