Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997689https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ishan-kishan-s-explosive-100-sends-message-to-selectors-as-jharkhand-crush-haryana-to-lift-maiden-smat-title-watch-2997689.html
NewsCricketIshan Kishan’s Explosive Hundred Sends Message To Selectors As Jharkhand Crush Haryana To Lift Maiden SMAT Title - Watch
ISHAN KISHAN SMAT FINAL

Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Hundred Sends Message To Selectors As Jharkhand Crush Haryana To Lift Maiden SMAT Title - Watch

Powered by Kishan’s explosive innings, Jharkhand piled up a colossal 262/3, the highest total ever recorded in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ishan Kishan was the driving force behind Jharkhand’s historic triumph, delivering a captain’s knock when it mattered most.
  • It was his sixth T20 hundred overall and fifth in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Hundred Sends Message To Selectors As Jharkhand Crush Haryana To Lift Maiden SMAT Title - WatchCredits - Twitter

Jharkhand produced a dominant all-round display to lift their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, thrashing Haryana by 69 runs in the final played in Pune on December 18. Skipper Ishan Kishan led from the front with a match-winning century as Jharkhand successfully defended a massive total of 262, eventually bowling Haryana out for 193.

Kishan leads historic triumph in SMAT final

Ishan Kishan was the driving force behind Jharkhand’s historic triumph, delivering a captain’s knock when it mattered most. The aggressive left-hander smashed a record-equalling 101 off just 49 balls, setting the tone for a final that turned one-sided very quickly. His effort ensured Jharkhand secured their maiden SMAT crown in emphatic fashion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Jharkhand register highest-ever SMAT final total

Powered by Kishan’s explosive innings, Jharkhand piled up a colossal 262/3, the highest total ever recorded in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. Kumar Kushagra played a crucial supporting role with a blistering 81 off 38 balls, while Anukul Roy added valuable late momentum with a rapid 40 from 20 deliveries.

Highest totals in SMAT finals

Jharkhand 262/3 vs Haryana – 2025

Punjab 223/4 vs Baroda – 2023

Baroda 203/7 vs Punjab – 2023

Haryana fall short despite late resistance

Chasing a record target, Haryana suffered early setbacks and never fully recovered. Although there was some late resistance after a shaky start, the chase fizzled out as Haryana were bowled out for 193, falling well short of the asking rate and handing Jharkhand a comprehensive 69-run victory.

Second domestic title for Jharkhand

This triumph marked Jharkhand’s second major domestic title, following their Vijay Hazare Trophy success in 2011 under Saurabh Tiwary’s captaincy. Their SMAT 2025 campaign was equally impressive, with the team losing just one match across nine games, underlining their dominance throughout the tournament.

Record-equalling century enters history books

Kishan’s century carried immense historical significance. It was his sixth T20 hundred overall and fifth in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, drawing him level with Abhishek Sharma for the most centuries in the tournament’s history. He also became the first captain to score a hundred in an SMAT final. His innings ended in the 15th over when Sumit Kumar bowled him for 101, an effort laced with 10 sixes and six fours.

A strong message to national selectors

The out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter has been in red-hot form this domestic season. Kishan finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 517 runs from 10 innings at a staggering strike rate of 197.32, sending a strong message to the national selectors.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Shares His Fitness Formula
govt MNREGA
CM Set To Rename Bengal Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi Amid 'G RAM G' Row
National Investigation Agency
NIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case
icai ca foundation admit card
ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026 Admit Card Out At eservices.icai.org
Pakistan Viral Video
Dhurandhar Fever Rising In Pak? Bilawal Bhutto's Event Features Movie's Song
Uttar Pradesh
Fake Fertiliser Sellers To Face Action, Likely To Be Booked Under NSA: Yogi
Election Commission
Supreme Court Asks ECI To Decide On SIR Extension Pleas By Dec 31
Canada
Global Firms Hire More From Indian B Schools; UAE, US Key Destinations
nitish kumar bihar
J&K Grand Mufti Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Incident
Rohit Prasad
Who Is Alexa’s Key Architect Rohit Prasad - Set To Exit Amazon