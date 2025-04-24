Advertisement
ISHAN KISHAN

Ishan Kishan Still Playing For Mumbai Indians? Fans Question SRH Batsman's Bizarre Decision To Walk Off - Watch

Ishan Kishan’s inexplicable self‑dismissal despite no Ultra‑Edge spike sparked controversy and swung momentum as Mumbai Indians overpowered Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 clash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign hit a new low when Ishan Kishan, opening against his former franchise Mumbai Indians, triggered one of the strangest dismissals in recent IPL memory. Facing Deepak Chahar’s leg‑side loosener, Kishan turned to walk even before a hint of appeal. Ultra Edge later revealed zero contact, yet the scoreboard showed 1 (4) and SRH sank to 9‑2. Within minutes #IshanKishan and “Why did he walk?” trended nationwide, spiking real‑time searches and driving massive engagement to match feeds.

Ultra Edge Says “No Edge,” But the Damage Was Done

Technology was unambiguous: not even a flutter on the waveform. Veteran umpire Vinod Seshan had begun signalling a wide, only to flip to out when he saw the batter departing voluntarily. The incident revived the perennial “Spirit of Cricket vs DRS certainty” debate, a gold‑mine keyword cluster that keeps cricket forums buzzing. More importantly, SRH’s fragile top‑order confidence shattered; they soon tottered to 35‑5 inside nine overs, effectively conceding the powerplay momentum that dictates modern T20 outcomes.

Each spike underscores how Kishan’s exit reset the tactical chessboard. With Heinrich Klaasen forced to rebuild instead of explode, Mumbai’s spinners choked the middle overs, illustrating why game‑state awareness is becoming the IPL’s hottest analytical metric.

Star Performers Who Seized the Spotlight

Deepak Chahar (MI) – 3‑0‑11‑2
Moved the new ball both ways, dismissed Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, epitomising MI’s powerplay blueprint: swing + discipline.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – 4‑0‑19‑1
His 147 kph toe‑crusher to Markram was a masterclass in death‑over precision, ranking high on “best yorkers IPL 2025.”
Tilak Varma (MI) – 48 (32)
Quick hands against spin kept the chase safe; his strike‑rate of 150+ against leg‑spinners this season is second only to Suryakumar Yadav.

Expert Analysis: Why “Walking” Hurt More Than One Wicket

Former internationals Varun Aaron and Nick Knight labelled the decision “totally bizarre,” highlighting two strategic blunders:

Burned Review Capital – SRH retained both DRS appeals, but psychological capital was lost; subsequent LBW calls went unchallenged as batters second‑guessed themselves.
Momentum Gift – MI’s fielders, initially flat, surged in intensity after Hardik Pandya’s helmet‑tap pep talk to Kishan. The resulting energy translated into sharper ground‑fielding and three run‑saving dives in the ring—small margins that win T20s.

Play‑off Picture & Upcoming Fixtures

Mumbai Indians climb to 10 points, sitting third, eyeing a top‑two finish with fixtures vs LSG (Apr 27), RR (May 1), GT (May 6).
Sunrisers Hyderabad languish ninth; looming clashes against CSK (Apr 25) and GT (May 2) are now must‑win. Keywords like “SRH playoff chances,” “Pat Cummins captaincy under pressure,” and “SRH middle‑order woes” will trend heavily in the coming week.

TAGS

