Who Will Replace Injured Rishabh Pant In 5th Test VS England? Know as Ajit Agarkar Contacts Him

India has suffered a significant setback ahead of the fifth and final Test against England as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out due to a fractured toe. The injury, sustained during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, has sidelined Pant for six weeks, forcing the team management and selectors to quickly look for a reliable replacement ahead of the final match at The Oval, starting July 31. According to sources, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already reached out to Ishan Kishan to join the squad as Pant's replacement. Kishan, who has been in and out of the Test setup, is now expected to fly to London and link up with the team shortly. The 26-year-old left-handed batter is seen as a natural fit, given his aggressive style of play and prior international experience.

Pant was injured while batting on 37 in the 68th over of India’s first innings at Old Trafford. Attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, he took a painful blow on the right foot. Scans later confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of not just the ongoing Test but also the series finale.

A BCCI source confirmed to The Indian Express, “The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks.” The same source added that while the medical team attempted to assess if Pant could bat with painkillers, his inability to walk without support made it clear he wouldn’t return to the field.



Ishan Kishan's International Career:

Ishan Kishan made his international debut for India in March 2021 in a T20I against England, where he scored a blistering 56 runs off 32 balls and earned the Player of the Match award. His One Day International (ODI) debut followed in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. A significant highlight of his ODI career came in December 2022 when he smashed a remarkable 210 runs off just 131 balls against Bangladesh, becoming the fastest to reach a double century in ODIs.

In Test cricket, Kishan made his debut in July 2023 against West Indies. To date, he has played 2 Test matches, scoring 78 runs with a highest score of 52*. In ODIs, he has played 27 matches, accumulating 933 runs at an average of 42.40, including 1 century and 7 fifties. In T20Is, he has featured in 32 matches, scoring 796 runs with 6 half-centuries. His aggressive batting style and wicketkeeping skills have made him a dynamic presence in India's limited-overs setup. He last played for India in November 2023 in a T20I against Australia. With Ishan Kishan likely to take over the gloves, India will be hoping he can deliver both behind the stumps and with the bat in what could be a decisive final Test. This sudden change comes at a time when the team is already grappling with several injuries, including those to Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh.

The fifth Test now carries added intrigue not just for the result, but also for how India manage without one of their most dynamic players.