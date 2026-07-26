/Ishan Kishan wins India’s ‘Best attitude of the match’ award after Zimbabwe T20I heroics

"He’s come on this tour meaning business. Every time he stepped onto the field and every time he did his things, he looked like he meant business. He was very precise with what he wanted to do. It almost looked like he knew exactly what he wanted. He came to every department saying, 'I want this from fielding, I want this from strength and conditioning, skill, everything.' He seemed like a very sorted guy," Harsha said while presenting the award in a video released by the BCCI.