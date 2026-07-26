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Ishan Kishan wins India’s ‘Best attitude of the match’ award after Zimbabwe T20I heroics

Ishan Kishan won India’s ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award after his match-winning 81 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Strength and Conditioning Coach A.I. Harsha praised Kishan’s professionalism, commitment and all-round approach throughout the tour.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
Ishan Kishan wins India’s ‘Best attitude of the match’ award after Zimbabwe T20I heroics
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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