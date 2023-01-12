Ishan Kishan's GF Aditi Hundia drops a SEXY pic in her BIRTHDAY week, See Here

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia will turn 26 on January 15. She posted an Instagram story to celebrate her birthday week. In the photo, Aditi Hundia can be seen donning a sexy black dress and she is looking absolutely gorgeous in that dress. Aditi and Ishan have been dating each for quite a long time. The couple have not made it official but you can make things out from their social media handles. They might not be posting pics with each other but post reactions on each other's pics for sure. Also, whenever Ishan does well with the bat, either for Team India or Mumbai Indians, Aditi never fails to update her Insta stories with his pics.

Ishan Kishan's GORGEOUS girlfriend Aditi Hundia sends LOVE after smashing knock: Know all about her, in PICS

On Wednesday, Aditi announced hr birthday week with a hot photo of her. The pic was liked by her boyfriend Ishan Kishan as well. Take a look at Ishan Kishan's hot girlfriend Aditi Hundia's sexy pic below.

On cricketing front, Ishan continued to warm the Indian bench. He smashed a stunning double hundred in an ODI vs Bangladesh, not so long ago. Yet Ishan fails to find a place in the Indian playing XI. When he was not picked in the XI for the first ODI vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati, fans were left in shock. Not just Ishan, even Suryakumar Yadav fails to find a place in the team in ODIs. The thing is that if Suryakumar has to play then KL Rahul needs to be dropped and only then will Ishan be able to make a cut into the XI as India will need a wicketkeeper in that case.

Ishan and Suryakumar's absence in the ODI might be surprising but it has nothing to do with the class or form of the two players. It is rather to do with the team combinations and in the current set up, it is difficult to fit in Ishan and Surya both in the playing XIs.