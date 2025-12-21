An emotional moment involving Ishan Kishan’s mother has taken social media by storm following the wicketkeeper-batter’s selection in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Cameras captured her teary-eyed reaction as she spoke about her son’s long and difficult journey back to the national team, a moment that struck a chord with cricket fans across the country.

The Emotional Conversation

Talking To News18; When asked about her first reaction to the news of her son’s selection, Kishan’s mother kept it simple and heartfelt.

“Nothing much, I just worshipped God,” she said.

However, emotions quickly overwhelmed her as she recalled the struggles Kishan endured along the way.

“When I saw his tears, it made me cry a lot. My son worked very hard.”

When the reporter asked whether God had answered her prayers, she replied,

“Yes he did. God listened to Ishan's hard work.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

( "Kuch Nahi, Mai to bas pooja hi kar rahi thi tab, aur aansu nikle ki bohot hi mehnat ki aur fal mila, Bhagwan ne bilkul maa ki suni hai aur mehnat ko suni hai, Ishan ne jo mehnat ki usko bhagwaan ne suni hai' - She spoke while breaking down in tears

Ishan Kishan’s mother got emotional while talking about Ishan. pic.twitter.com/6RwUUKvwC2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 20, 2025

Comeback In Style

Nearly two years after fading out of the national reckoning, Kishan scripted a powerful comeback through sheer performance. The Jharkhand left-hander dominated the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing as the tournament’s highest run-scorer and delivering a match-winning century in the final to guide Jharkhand to their maiden title. He amassed 571 runs in the competition, underlining a season where consistency mattered more than reputation.

ALSO READ - Gautam Gambhir Angrily Walks Away When Asked About Shubman Gill Snub From T20 WC 2026, Is He Unhappy? - WATCH

Kishan’s final statement came with a blistering 101 off just 49 balls in the summit clash, a knock that sealed his return to the Indian T20 setup. His last appearance for India had come against Australia in a T20I at Guwahati in 2023, after which his career stalled amid extended periods on the bench and mental fatigue that led him to step away from the game.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Kishan’s recall was driven purely by form.

“He bats at the top in white-ball cricket and has been in good form. He has played for India before. At the moment, there are players like Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel ahead of him, but we felt having a wicketkeeper who can open gives us more solidity,” Agarkar said.

Reacting to his selection, Kishan admitted the call-up came as a surprise.

“It feels good to be picked in the squad. I'm very, very happy,” he told ANI.

December has marked defining chapters in Kishan’s career. From his historic ODI double century in 2022 to stepping away from cricket in 2023, and now reclaiming his place through domestic excellence in 2025, the journey has come full circle. As India prepare to defend their T20 World Cup title, Kishan returns as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson, armed with momentum and a reminder that in Indian cricket, form always speaks loudest.