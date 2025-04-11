ISL vs LAH PSL 2025 FREE LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 1st match live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

The Pakistan Super League 2025 kicks off in thrilling fashion with a blockbuster clash between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on Friday, April 11. The opening encounter will take place at the buzzing Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with fans eagerly anticipating this showdown between the defending champions and two-time title winners.

Match Time:

India (IST): 9:00 PM

Pakistan (Local): 8:30 PM

GMT: 3:30 PM

The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start.

Where can you watch PSL 2025 FREE live streaming and telecast?

If you're wondering how to watch PSL 2025 live, there are multiple options across TV and digital platforms. Whether you're in India, Pakistan, or elsewhere, you can catch the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming with ease.

In India:

Live Streaming: Available exclusively on the Fancode app and website.

TV Telecast: The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match live across its sports channels.

In Pakistan:

TV Channels: PTV Sports, A Sports

Digital Platforms: Tamasha, MYCO, Tapmad, Daraz will stream PSL 2025 live matches.

In Bangladesh:

TV: T Sports

App: Toffee

In Sri Lanka:

TV: Ten Cricket

In the UK:

Details are awaited, but PSL matches are likely to stream via Sky Sports or on Tapmad’s international service.

What can fans expect from Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars?

It’s not just about the clash of teams—it’s about pride, redemption, and dominance.

Islamabad United enters PSL 2025 as the reigning champions. Led by Shadab Khan, United boasts a formidable mix of experience and youth. Their batting lineup, including Matthew Short, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, and Salman Agha, is among the most dangerous in the league. All-rounders like Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, and Shadab himself give the side great balance. Their bowling department, led by Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, and Ben Dwarshuis, is one of the most lethal units this season.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars, under Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be keen to bounce back after a disastrous 2024 season where they managed just one win. Despite that, this team has pedigree—winning titles in both 2022 and 2023.

With the return of Fakhar Zaman, the Qalandars’ batting gets a solid boost. Backed by Kusal Perera, Daryl Mitchell, and Asif Ali, they have the firepower to challenge any attack. The pace battery of Shaheen, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf, combined with rising leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, could spell trouble for United.

Why is PSL 2025 expected to break streaming records?

With increasing demand for cricket on-the-go, the PSL 2025 live streaming apps are expected to witness record-breaking viewership. The clash between Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars has already generated massive buzz on social media and search trends. As fans turn to mobile apps for free live streaming, platforms like Fancode, Tamasha, and Daraz are gearing up for high traffic.

Moreover, with no official free TV broadcast in several countries, live streaming becomes the primary viewing mode. The combination of high-octane cricket and digital-first access makes PSL 2025 FREE LIVE Streaming a massive keyword trend this year.

Can Lahore Qalandars turn the tide or will Islamabad United start strong?

That’s the big question. A strong start is crucial in a fast-paced tournament like the PSL. For Lahore, shedding last season’s baggage and rediscovering their aggressive brand of cricket will be key. For Islamabad, it’s about carrying momentum, defending their title, and making a statement from Game 1.