Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars dream11 team prediction psl 2025 1st match preview fantasy picks squads captain vice-caption best playing 11s news for ISL vs LAH match today at 9 pm

The Pakistan Super League 2025 kickstarts with a blockbuster opener as Islamabad United lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in Match 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The tenth edition of the PSL promises thrilling cricket, and the curtain-raiser between two heavyweights is a perfect start.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction – A High-Voltage Start

Fans and fantasy players are eagerly waiting to make their picks as both Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars bring power-packed squads. Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 team prediction is trending as excitement builds toward the 9 PM IST showdown.

Match Preview: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Defending champions Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, are coming off a dream campaign. With the addition of international stars like Jason Holder and Rassie van der Dussen, ISL look stronger than ever. The focus will also be on Azam Khan, whose explosive batting can tilt the contest in United's favour.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars—helmed by Shaheen Afridi—aim to bounce back after a mixed previous season. With the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Sikandar Raza, and Kane Williamson, their lineup boasts experience, aggression, and flair.

Pitch and Weather Report

The Rawalpindi pitch is expected to offer early swing for pacers but remains conducive for stroke play as the match progresses. The outfield is fast, and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. With temperatures hovering around 20°C and minimal cloud cover, dew might become a factor in the second innings, influencing the toss outcome.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Time and Live Streaming

Match Time: April 11, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App

Key Players to Watch – Fantasy Picks

Shadab Khan (ISL): Captain, all-rounder, and the heart of Islamabad’s strategy. He delivers with both bat and ball and is a top fantasy captain choice.

Fakhar Zaman (LAH): Known for explosive starts, Fakhar’s form could be decisive in Dream11 outcomes.

Azam Khan (ISL): A fantasy favourite thanks to his high strike rate and finishing prowess.

Shaheen Afridi (LAH): The left-arm pacer is a wicket-taking machine with the new ball and in the death overs.

Sikandar Raza (LAH): Offers balance with both bat and ball; a utility pick for Dream11 teams.

Colin Munro (ISL): A consistent run-getter in T20s, Munro’s role at the top will be crucial.

Naseem Shah (ISL): His pace and ability to strike early make him a must-have fantasy bowler.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing 11

Islamabad United Playing XI:

Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Asif Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Sikandar Raza (VC)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Captain & Vice-Captain Options

Captain Choices: Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain Options: Colin Munro, Sikandar Raza