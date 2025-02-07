‘ISPL Is A Great Platform For Young Cricketers’: Mohammad Kaif And RP Singh

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's first tennis-ball T10 cricket competition, is still captivating spectators with its unique fusion of entertainment and cricket in its second season. In addition to the nearly full Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, the cricket community and game enthusiasts alike showered the opening week with praise.

Mohammad Kaif and Rudra Pratap Singh, two former Indian players who have been watching the action from the commentary box, have been especially taken aback by the response the ISPL has gotten. Famous for his heroics during the 2002 NatWest Series victory, Kaif showered the competition with accolades for giving undiscovered talent national exposure and financial stability through a professionally organised platform.

“Tennis-ball cricket is in our genes. You take Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and even Sachin Tendulkar – all played tennis-ball cricket growing up. Sachin Tendulkar once practiced with a wet tennis ball before matches. It’s heartening to see the growing recognition of tennis-ball cricket, and leagues like ISPL providing players with the exposure and financial support they deserve,” Kaif said.

“The ISPL is a great platform for young cricketers. Not only does it give them exposure, but it also helps prepare them for larger platforms like first-class cricket and even the IPL. The league’s unique format and fresh rules make it a great spectacle for fans and players alike,” he added.

Meanwhile, RP Singh, who played a crucial role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup victory, referred ISPL as the game-changer for tennis-ball cricketers across the country.

“Those who aspire to be a pace bowler starting from a young age, usually start with a tennis ball. Majority of the cricketers’ transition from playing gully cricket, but to organize that in a format like this is commendable,” he said.

“The journey from trials, selection to auction [in the ISPL] is smooth and I think the players are blessed to be playing in such a well-structured tournament. The financial stability and recognition the league is bringing to the players are praiseworthy. Earlier they were restricted to their localities only and there was no such financial stability, but it is certainly changing with the league,” he explained.

Kaif and RP Singh recollected fond memories of playing tennis-ball cricket.

“I used to play tennis-ball cricket in my early days in Allahabad. Of course it was not in a large stadium like this, we played on the street. Whenever it’d rain, you wouldn’t find us in home. We’d all come out on the street and play our hearts out. We all know there are different rules in tennis-ball cricket and they vary from place to place. I think those limitations shape your cricket skills,” Kaif said.

“My journey from Rae Bareilly to international cricket was long but I also had fair bit of experiences playing tennis ball. You learn many things like team bonding, and for being in smaller teams, the excitement level is always high. The very first taste of joy any cricketer gets is from playing tennis-ball cricket,” RP Singh recalled.

