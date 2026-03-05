Israel-Iran War hits cricketing world: Major ICC tournament in Asia postponed due to logistics & travelling; Know new dates

The escalating military conflict between Iran and Israel has begun to cast a long shadow over the world of international cricket. Due to heightening tensions in the Middle East and significant security concerns, several matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 have been officially postponed. These matches, which were part of a tri-series involving three nations, were scheduled to be hosted in Nepal.

Impact of the Conflict on Sports

The ongoing warfare involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has now impacted the entire Middle Eastern region. With continuous strikes being reported and retaliatory actions from all sides, air travel in the region has come to a virtual standstill. This logistical nightmare has made it impossible for teams to navigate the typical flight paths required to reach the tournament venue.

The specific matches under the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 umbrella have been put on hold. The decision was primarily driven by the inability of teams to travel safely through the affected airspace. The fixtures were originally set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

Details of the Postponed Fixtures

As per the original schedule, a total of six One Day International (ODI) matches were to be played between Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the host nation, Nepal, from March 10 to March 20. While the teams were prepared to arrive in Kathmandu, the sudden surge in regional hostilities forced the International Cricket Council (ICC) and local authorities to call off the event indefinitely.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) shared this critical update on social media on March 4, 2026. The association stated that in light of the current situation in the Middle East, the two opening matches of the CWC League scheduled to begin on March 10 in Kathmandu have been postponed until further notice. This delay affects all scheduled interactions between Oman, the UAE, and Nepal.

Future Schedule and Qualifying Implications

The ICC has indicated that new dates for these fixtures will be announced as soon as the security situation stabilizes. Meanwhile, the next leg of the league is still slated to begin on April 2 in Windhoek, Namibia, featuring Scotland, Oman, and Namibia. Currently, the United States leads the standings in this round.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 serves as a vital qualifying pathway for the 2027 World Cup, which is to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. This marathon eight team tournament spans three years, where the top performing teams secure a spot in the final World Cup Qualifiers. Consequently, any delay in these matches adds significant pressure to the overall 2027 qualification timeline.

