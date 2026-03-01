Israel-Iran war erscalates: Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe stranded in Delhi as Middle East airspace shuts down post-T20 WC exit

The Zimbabwe cricket team’s plans to return to Harare have been abruptly suspended following the conclusion of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Despite finishing their Super 8 commitments at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the squad has been instructed to remain in the Indian capital as the escalating conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has led to the complete closure of Middle Eastern airspace.

Travel Logistics Paralyzed

Sikandar Raza’s side was originally scheduled to depart New Delhi at 4:30 AM on Monday via a Dubai connection on Emirates. However, the initiation of military strikes on Sunday morning and subsequent Iranian retaliation against Gulf transit hubs, including the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, has resulted in the total suspension of air travel through these regions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is now tasked with finding alternative routes for the Zimbabwean delegation. While veteran spinner Graeme Cremer is a resident of Dubai, the majority of the squad remains in limbo at their team hotel in Delhi. Sources indicate that the ICC is currently exploring routing options through Addis Ababa via Ethiopian Airlines to bypass the contested Middle Eastern corridors.

Managerial Reactions to the Crisis

Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons addressed the growing anxiety within the camp during the post-match briefing following their five wicket loss to South Africa. “You’d still believe that the focus is on the game. But at the end of the day, I’m sure it’s, you know, it’s in the back of everyone’s minds. You know you’re going home, but how you’re going home, when you’re going home,” Sammons told the media in the ICC mixed zone.

He further noted the impact on team morale: “So it’s still there. The conversations are happening in the groups. You can see that. But I still believe they had a full focus on the game when they stepped over that rope. When we started the game, there wasn’t anything. And yeah, obviously now we’ve just been focused on the game. So I’ve not heard anything since.”

ICC Activates Contingency Protocols

Recognizing the threat to the tournament’s logistical integrity, the ICC issued a statement confirming that a dedicated Travel Support Desk has been established.

The governing body stated: “While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel, including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff, rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.”

The ICC added: “The ICC Travel and Logistics team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs. The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops.”

Semi-Finalists Also Affected

Even teams remaining in the competition, such as South Africa, are monitoring the war closely. Proteas coach Shukri Conrad, whose team is set to face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, admitted the topic is unavoidable. “It comes up in every conversation. You can’t wish it away. It is there. We have managed to put that aside. With our manager and the ICC, we firmly believe that all the right decisions will be made. So yeah, all our focus is on Kolkata and playing New Zealand on Wednesday,” Conrad said.