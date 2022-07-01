India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made a big statement on Rohit Sharma's absence in the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday. Iyer said that it does not really matter even if Rohit does not play Birmingham Test. India's skipper tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the fifth Test.

"Really looking forward for this amazing match-up. Really unfortunate that Rohit (Sharma) has got Covid, but it doesn't really matter because we came here to win the match. (Jasprit) Bumrah was amazing when he was speaking to the team yesterday," Iyer in a pre-match chat with former head coach Ravi Shastri for broadcasters Sky Sports.

"The mindset of every player has been good; we are leading the point-table but it's good we finish on a good note. We must be super-aggressive and play as if we have nothing to lose. Back each other and execute what we are capable of," Iyer said.

Asked about the preparation, especially with a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, Iyer remarked, "Overall the preparation was on point. The more you bat in the nets, we've ticked all the boxes and have no regrets. We have contributed in every aspect, a good overall preparation."

England's talismanic batter and former captain Joe Root is happy with how the hosts have been doing with bat and ball since a change in the set-up, with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum taking charge as skipper and head coach.

"I don't think we've found that line yet because we haven't hit a speed bump yet. But the confidence and clarity at 55 for 6 shows the ability and approach is there from 1 to 11, and that's a powerful thing. One thing that's slid under the radar is that we've taken 20 wickets in three Test matches. We're understanding different periods of the game and putting it back on them when we get the chance."