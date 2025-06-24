'It Hurts To See My Average Below 35': KL Rahul Admits Test Average Still Hurts Despite Leeds 100

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul struck a composed 137 on Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley, helping India post 364 in their second innings and set a formidable 371-run target for the hosts. After scoring just 42 in the first innings, Rahul showed great temperament, facing 247 deliveries and hitting 18 boundaries. His 195-run stand with Rishabh Pant was the cornerstone of India’s resurgence.

'Not Chasing Numbers Anymore': Rahul Opens Up

After stumps, Rahul told Sky Sports that he's moved past worrying about statistics. “There was a time I would get starts but not convert them into big scores. Now I’m much calmer. I’m not chasing numbers anymore I just want to enjoy my cricket.”

The veteran opener’s remarks reflect a more mature phase in his career. At 33, Rahul seems intent on playing stress-free cricket, focusing on team contribution over individual landmarks.

Return to Basics Under Coach Abhishek Nayar

Rahul credited his improved mindset and performance to India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. “I have spent a lot of time with him in the last 15-18 months. Earlier, I focused too much on quality over quantity, now I just love spending long hours in the nets,” said Rahul, emphasizing a shift in his training routine.

Versatile Form Across Formats

The 33-year-old has been in superb form across all formats. He played a key finishing role for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ended as Delhi Capitals’ top scorer in IPL 2025. Now, he eyes a return to the T20 side while continuing to build his Test credentials.

Test Average Still a Pain Point

Despite the current success, Rahul admitted his career Test average below 35 bothers him. “Of course, it hurts when I look at my average. But at this stage, I just want to make an impact and enjoy playing Test cricket it’s the format I grew up loving,” he said.

India Ahead At The Moment, Final Day Awaits

India’s total of 364 left England needing 371 to win the Test. Rahul and Pant’s 195-run partnership was crucial, as the remaining batters added just 31 runs after Rahul’s dismissal, bowled by Brydon Carse after dragging the ball onto his stumps. At stumps on Day 4, England were 21 without loss. They need 350 more runs on the final day, setting up an exciting conclusion to the series opener.