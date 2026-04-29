'It hurts when wankhede crowd chants opposition name': Hardik Pandya reacts to heartbreaking loss as MI fail to defend 244 vs SRH

The Wankhede Stadium has witnessed some of cricket's most electric atmospheres, but for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, Tuesday night's IPL 2026 encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad left a bitter taste that went far beyond the scoreboard. In a season already defined by struggle, Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 243/5 in their 20 overs, only to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad chase it down with eight balls to spare, finishing at 249/4 in just 18.4 overs in a devastating six-wicket defeat.

Visiting Fans more in number

The loss stung even more given the setting. The Wankhede, traditionally Mumbai Indians' fortress, has in recent weeks become a ground where visiting fans have drowned out the home support. Earlier this season, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings visited, the stands echoed with chants for the opposition ;a painful reminder of just how far Mumbai Indians' stock has fallen among their own fanbase. On Tuesday night, it happened again as the Sunrisers faithful made themselves loudly heard inside what should have been hostile territory.

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Hardik Speaks His Heart

Addressing the media after the defeat, Pandya was unusually candid, acknowledging not just the tactical failings but the emotional weight of captaining a struggling side at home.

"I enjoyed and had fun on the ground today. 244 I will back my bowlers to stop it. But we could not execute. Enjoyed bowling barring the last three balls but enjoyed myself. Been that kind of a season. You get chances, you grab them. If you don't, it hurts you. This season, we don't have much options. I won't put my bowlers under the bus. As an overall unit, we have not been able to do what MI stands for. We have passionate owners and support staff, hopefully we will figure out something," Pandya said.

On the crowd situation, Pandya was honest and visibly moved.

"We have not given them much opportunity to back us but they have been fantastic and loyal. Sometimes it hurts when the opposition comes and they start chanting their name. But we probably need to give them more to cheer and shout about."

The Match in Numbers

Ryan Rickelton provided the lone bright spot with a stunning unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, his maiden IPL century anchoring MI's innings alongside Will Jacks who contributed a rapid 46 off 22. However, 243 proved nowhere near enough against a Sunrisers batting lineup that was simply in a different gear entirely.\

Travis Head was the chief destroyer, unleashing a brutal 76 off just 30 balls at a strike rate of 253, putting on a devastating 129-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma in under nine overs. Heinrich Klaasen then arrived and continued the carnage, finishing unbeaten on 65 off 30 before Salil Arora provided the explosive finishing touch with 30 off just 10 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 300, sealing a comprehensive victory for SRH.

Jasprit Bumrah, MI's greatest weapon, went wicketless conceding 54 runs in his four overs a rare off night that symbolised Mumbai Indians' collective struggles in 2026.

A Season Slipping Away

With this defeat, Mumbai Indians remain ninth in the IPL 2026 standings, their playoff hopes now hanging by the thinnest of threads. Rohit Sharma's continued absence due to a hamstring injury compounds their problems further, with Pandya confirming the veteran opener will need several more matches before being considered for selection.

For a franchise that has won five IPL titles, the current situation is uncharted territory and Hardik Pandya knows it better than anyone.