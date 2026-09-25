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'It is a good decision': Wasim Jaffer hails Zaheer Khan’s appointment as CSK head coach

Wasim Jaffer praised Chennai Super Kings’ decision to appoint Zaheer Khan as their head coach for IPL 2027. Jaffer backed the former India pacer’s coaching abilities and said he was surprised by Lucknow Super Giants’ decision to release him.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
'It is a good decision': Wasim Jaffer hails Zaheer Khan’s appointment as CSK head coach
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'It is a good decision': Wasim Jaffer hails Zaheer Khan’s appointment as CSK head coach
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