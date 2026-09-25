/'It is a good decision': Wasim Jaffer hails Zaheer Khan’s appointment as CSK head coach

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan will take charge as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2027 season, replacing long-serving coach Stephen Fleming. The appointment marks Zaheer's first head coaching role in the IPL.
Zaheer brings considerable franchise experience to the role after working with Mumbai Indians in senior cricket-development positions and serving as a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants. He now returns to the IPL setup in a new capacity with CSK.
Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has welcomed the appointment, saying he was pleased to see an Indian professional take up a head coaching role. "It is a good decision. I am always happy when an Indian becomes a coach because I want to see Indian players and Indian professionals coming into coaching setups," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.
Jaffer also praised Zaheer’s work with Lucknow Super Giants and highlighted his ability to understand players and personalities. "To be honest, I was very surprised that LSG released him after just one year. I feel he has a very wise head on his shoulders. He is a very sensible person and understands personalities very well," Jaffer said.
Jaffer believes Zaheer’s experience allows him to contribute in different coaching positions, including as a head coach.
"So it doesn't surprise me that people are now using Zaheer Khan as a coach. He can be a bowling coach at some point, but he can also be a franchise head coach. So I am very happy. I was genuinely very pleased with this decision," he added.
Zaheer has previously worked with Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket Operations and later as Global Head of Cricket Development. He subsequently joined Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor.
Zaheer takes over from Stephen Fleming, who had been CSK's head coach since 2009. Fleming's 18-year association with the franchise came to an end after the 2026 season. During Fleming's tenure, CSK won five IPL titles and established themselves as one of the most successful franchises in the competition.
Fleming had also been part of CSK's playing setup in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before moving into the coaching role the following year. His long association with the franchise also included a stint with Rising Pune Supergiant alongside MS Dhoni during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Zaheer's appointment therefore marks a significant change in CSK's coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027. The former India pacer has reportedly been handed a one-year contract, with the possibility of an extension.
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