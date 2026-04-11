'It is a really good sign': Stephen Fleming responds to CSK criticism amidst IPL 2026 dismal show

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has addressed the increasing scrutiny regarding his team’s performance in the 2026 IPL, labeling the criticism as appropriate in light of their current form. Recognizing that the five time champions are facing a challenging period, Fleming stated that the team must increase their efforts and identify a successful strategy to move forward. His remarks emphasize the urgency within the organization as they seek a vital win to stop their decline in the league standings.

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Fleming on Criticism: We Must Work Harder

Reacting to the analysis of the team’s inconsistent play, Fleming observed that while match results naturally shape external views, such pressure is a fundamental aspect of the profession. He argued that the role requires managing these expectations, even when on field performances fall short of the high standards set by the franchise.

To reclaim their competitive status, Fleming noted that the main goal for CSK is to quicken the process of building cohesion among the players. He cited recent matches as proof that the team can still perform at a high level, mentioning that they remained competitive until the closing stages of several tight losses. The experienced coach maintains that if the group can close the small performance gaps, they can convert narrow defeats into essential victories.

“Look, it is a really good sign that we are working very hard and we are well aware, I am well aware and the criticism is appropriate. So, we just have to work harder and find a way forward," Fleming stated during the pre match press conference.

A Difficult IPL 2026 Start for CSK

The IPL 2026 season has been tough for CSK, starting with a significant loss in Guwahati. During that match, the Rajasthan Royals dominated throughout, resulting in a discouraging eight wicket defeat for the five time title winners. This initial setback away from home hindered the team’s ability to build tactical momentum, establishing a difficult atmosphere for the early stages of the competition.

The return to the home environment of Chepauk did not result in the anticipated improvement, as the squad suffered a narrow five wicket loss to the Punjab Kings. This negative trend reached a new point in their most recent game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru; despite the high scores, the Super Kings were defeated by 43 runs.

Chennai Super Kings are set to face the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.

IPL 2026: Official Squads

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj.

Delhi Capitals:

Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh.

Match Details:

The game begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11. There is a strong likelihood that Dewald Brevis will return to the lineup for this home fixture.