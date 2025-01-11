‘It Is Not The Same’: Faf Du Plessis Reveals His Fitness Mantra

South Africa batter and Jo'Burg Super Kings (JSK) captain Faf Du Plessis, approaching 41 years of age, opened up about how he stays at the top of his game as a batter and athlete at such an age. Du Plessis will be leading JSK in their SA20 season 3 opener against MI Cape Town in Johannesburg on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the match as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Du Plessis opened up on his new outlook towards the game, saying, "You have to evolve. Batting, for me, has evolved in the last three years. I keep trying to improve my own game. And the same with the training aspect. It is not the same as what it used to be."

The batter's constant works and tweaks in his batting have paid off as he has scored 1,000-plus runs in T20s in the last three years and is enjoying a career-best patch. In 127 T20s in the last three years, Du Plessis has scored 4,105 runs at an average of 36.32, with four centuries and 32 fifties to his name. His strike rate is over 151 in these last three years. Last year saw the batter dominate like never before, scoring 1,502 runs, his highest-ever aggregate in an year, at an average of 35.76 and a strike rate of 155.80, with a century and 14 fifties in 46 innings. His best score was 100. His strike rate was the highest it had ever been in his storied career.

Alongside his batting, Du Plessis has kept his fitness at the top as well despite playing so many leagues, looking in a great shape and training really well. He said that he now has a more "smarter" approach to preparation which helps him get more aggressive during game time. "I understand my body better. In general, we have got a misconception that you have to do a lot to be at your fittest. I do not think that is the case. I am consistent with it, but I do not feel like I am doing more. It is about using your time better," said Du Plessis.

"When you are younger, you just go the next day. You do not stretch, you do not worry about things like that. Now stuff like ice baths and nutrition makes a difference. Hamstrings become a different beast and you have to train them differently. Oh, and sleep. I cannot do what I did when I was younger, when I could go out a bit and come up the next morning and perform. That does not work at our age." "You have to evolve. But it is great. It drives me to look for the one percenters, to remain competitive and try and compete with the great athletes and the guys that are younger than me," he signed off.