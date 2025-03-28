Former India batter Ambati Rayudu says the phenomenal support Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys from the CSK fans has gradually morphed into an unhealthy obsession which is daunting for other batters to handle as the crowd is always anticipating their early dismissal so that they can see their 'Thala' bat.

Rayudu said the fans' support is first for Dhoni and then for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and probably in future it may hurt the team's branding which has always revolved around one man.

"It is quite daunting if you're a newcomer. It's quite loud. The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans," Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

"It is quite evident, and rightly so, because that's the way the team has been set up and built over the years. He's rightly named Thala (leader) and he has been calling the shots in CSK, and it's come to a stage where people are madly in awe and in love of what he's done for CSK."

The 43-year-old Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, began batting lower down the order in the IPL and also quit captaincy last year to facilitate a smooth transition.

He comes to bat at either number seven or eight, and gets hardly 10-15 balls in a match, curtailing his crease time considerably.

Since he does not bat for a long time, the fans go berserk when the charismatic former India captain starts his walk to the crease.

Rayudu said it's been happening for quite a few years now, and several players have felt it even though they have not said it openly.

"...but internally, a lot of people used to feel that the crowd even though we also love MS Dhoni, and they also love MS Dhoni and we want to see him bat, but sometimes when you, as an individual, are going out to bat they are shouting from the crowd to… literally asking you to get out. Or they are anticipating or expecting you to get out."

"So it is quite strange, and I don't think it actually serves the game well to be very honest. All the (other) players are giving their best for the team as well and they have put in a lot of sacrifice to be where they are. When things like that happen from their own crowd, I feel, maybe it can be avoided."

Rayudu said there is nothing wrong about a player's superstar status but hinted that after Dhoni hangs his boots, the side will struggle to pull crowd.

He also said the fans need to root for other key members such as Ravindra Jadeja.

"(CSK) have not built up any other guy in the franchise to pull the crowds, because it has always revolved around MS Dhoni. That might come back to maybe bite them in terms of branding or getting the crowds in. So they will have to really think out of the box to make something happen."

"It is hard to challenge the number of fans that are present there and ask them to support your players.

"But that's what any good crowd would generally do - support the team, support the players, and especially Jadeja, who has done so well in the recent past for the franchise, who has won some crucial games."

Rayudu said Dhoni has not addressed this aspect in the past but only he can do it.

"I don't know if it's the right thing to do for him as well. Because all of them are rooting for the franchise as well. Maybe he thought it was prudent not to. It's just the culture.

"We are in awe of these superstars. I don't think it should change, but there should be a balance, especially in a team game. Because there are also other individuals who are affected by it. The best person who can address that is Dhoni himself."