It is raining in Ahmedabad: IMD issues yellow alert ahead of IPL 2026 final -What happens if RCB vs GT gets washed out?

The IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31 has been the talk of the cricket world, but an unexpected concern has emerged ahead of the blockbuster clash. With weather forecasts hinting at a possibility of rain in Ahmedabad, fans have been left wondering what happens if the title decider gets interrupted or washed out entirely. Fortunately, the IPL has a detailed set of regulations in place to handle exactly such situations.

What Happens if Rain Interrupts the IPL Final?

If rain arrives during the match on May 31, officials will first attempt to complete the contest on the scheduled day itself. Unlike regular league-stage fixtures, the IPL final is granted an additional 120 minutes of extra time, giving officials greater flexibility to accommodate weather delays and maximise the chances of producing a result on the night.

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Currently raining

It is currently raining in Ahmedabad, casting a cloud of uncertainty over what promises to be a blockbuster IPL 2026 final. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers at several places across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, in the forecast period valid from 8:30 AM on May 31 to 8:30 AM on June 1. The weather department has further warned of moderate thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty surface winds of 50 to 60 kmph at isolated places in Ahmedabad district. The forecast has understandably set nerves on edge, particularly with over one lakh spectators expected to pack into the world's largest cricket stadium for the title clash.

If the interruption is brief, play can resume later in the evening. However, if a significant amount of time is lost, the match can be shortened with the number of overs reduced accordingly. In such circumstances, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to calculate revised targets and playing conditions.

It's heavy rain started in Ahemdabad from late night 3:00 Am before Final clash between GT vs RCB pic.twitter.com/T4AnVxjAiV — Thalapoint (@ThalaPoint) May 31, 2026

Minimum Overs Needed for an Official Result

For the match to count as an official result, both teams must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of five overs each. Throughout the evening, officials will continuously revise schedules, playing conditions and over allocations based on how the weather develops.

Does the IPL 2026 Final Have a Reserve Day?

Yes. The IPL has designated June 1 as the official reserve day for the final. If rain prevents any play from taking place on May 31, the entire contest will be shifted to the following day. The reserve day can also come into effect if the match begins on the scheduled day but cannot be completed due to persistent weather interruptions.

How Will the Reserve Day Work?

In the event that the final is halted midway and cannot be completed on May 31, the match will resume from the exact point where it was stopped rather than being restarted from scratch.

This provision significantly increases the likelihood of the IPL final being settled through cricketing action and serves as an important safety net for both teams.

What if Rain Washes Out Both Days?

While it remains a highly unlikely scenario, the IPL rulebook also accounts for a complete washout across both the scheduled day and the reserve day.

If weather conditions prevent the final from being completed on either May 31 or June 1, the match will be declared abandoned and the IPL champions will be determined based on league-stage standings.

Why RCB Would Benefit From a Complete Washout

Since Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished at the top of the IPL 2026 points table ahead of second-placed Gujarat Titans, they would automatically be crowned IPL 2026 champions if no result is possible on either day.

This advantage exists because Bengaluru were the best-performing side during the league phase and secured the No. 1 position heading into the playoffs. As a result, GT will be particularly eager for the match to be played out on the field rather than leaving the weather to play any decisive role.

All Eyes on Ahmedabad Weather

With the IPL trophy within touching distance for both franchises, players, management and millions of fans around the world will be hoping Ahmedabad stays clear and the champion is determined through an uninterrupted contest between two of the strongest sides of the season.

RCB VS GT more info

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam | Impact Sub: Romario Shepherd

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sandhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj | Impact Sub: Rahul Tewatia