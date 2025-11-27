Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989580https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/it-is-very-shameful-irfan-pathan-questions-india-s-technique-and-selections-after-sa-whitewash-2989580.html
NewsCricket
IRFAN PATHAN

'It Is Very Shameful': Irfan Pathan Questions India’s Technique And Selections After SA Whitewash

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed disappointment with Men in Blue's series loss to South Africa at home

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'It Is Very Shameful': Irfan Pathan Questions India’s Technique And Selections After SA WhitewashImage Credit:- X

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced serious concerns over India’s performance after their 2-0 Test series defeat at home to South Africa, calling it a “shameful” display of inconsistency and poor technique. With the loss by 408 runs in Guwahati, India’s biggest home defeat in Test history, and a string of poor home results against SENA nations, Pathan warns that India’s chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final look increasingly bleak.

In a video message on his YouTube channel, Pathan expressed "It is very shameful how India have played at home against South Africa. This has been going on in the recent past. They lost poorly against New Zealand and now against South Africa. It never looked like you had the skill in both batting and bowling. Simon Harmer did the same thing that (Mitchell) Santner had done when New Zealand came." 

Jansen Outshines Several Indian Bowlers

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pathan underscored how young pacer Marco Jansen overshadowed India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in both bowling and batting impact. Jansen’s match-winning knock of 93, followed by a six-wicket haul in the same match, compared to Bumrah’s modest haul, was a startling indictment of India’s bowling performance. Pathan argued that such conflicting results from two teams in the same conditions clearly show a gap in aggression, execution and hunger.

WTC Final Qualification Now a Daunting Task

Given the recent series losses and the uphill battles ahead, including tours to spin-friendly Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and a home Test series against the Australia national cricket team, Pathan feels that India will need near-perfect results to keep WTC final hopes alive. He urged the selectors and team management to rethink their approach.

Pathan’s prescription for revival is clear: India must invest in batters who can handle spin, and must bring in players based on domestic performance, especially those adept against spin bowling, rather than on reputation alone. He questioned the rationale behind excluding players like Sarfaraz Khan despite their strong domestic records.

He emphasised that building a stable batting core, with consistent selections and opportunities, is critical. Only then, he believes, can India hope to face spin-heavy conditions confidently and rebuild a competitive Test side.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chhattisgarh
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
rabri devi news
Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here's Why?
India
India Set for Record Kharif Output as Foodgrain Production Tops 173 MT
Normalisation of Saudi Israel Relations
Trump vs. Crown Prince: Behind Smiles, The Secret Fight The World Didn’t See
India
Cabinet Gives Nod To Multitracking Railway Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Crore
car registration
India’s Costliest Car Registration Number? HR88B8888’s Bid Touches Rs 1.17 Cr
Pakistan
How Pak Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case
China Immigration Row
After 18-Hour Shanghai Lock-In, What Pushed China’s Envoy Into Damage Control
Indian Navy
Why Gulf Navies Are Expanding Training Ties With India Whilst Limiting Pakista