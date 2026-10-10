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'It makes a lot of sense': Dinesh Karthik wants Impact Player rule to stay for IPL 2027, flags all-rounder concerns

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik has backed the continuation of the Impact Player rule for IPL 2027, arguing that scrapping it midway through the current cycle would be unfair to teams that built their squads around it. However, Karthik acknowledged that the rule has reduced India's chances of producing all-rounders and suggested that any decision to scrap it should come after the current IPL cycle ends.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
'It makes a lot of sense': Dinesh Karthik wants Impact Player rule to stay for IPL 2027, flags all-rounder concerns
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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