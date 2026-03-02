'It means the whole world to me...': Sanju Samson's heart-warming reaction to his match-winning knock goes viral, wins hearts - WATCH

In the high-octane world of international cricket, few players carry the weight of public expectation and "what-if" narratives quite like Sanju Samson. Following his latest match-winning performance, a raw, emotional and heart-warming reaction from Sanju has gone viral, capturing the hearts of fans across the globe.

In a high-stakes Super 8 clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Sanju delivered a career-defining performance. Samson remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls, smashing 12 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 194.

His heroic innings powered India to chase down a challenging target of 196 with five wickets and four balls to spare, securing their spot in the semi-finals and marking one of the highest successful chases in T20 World Cup history.



A Knock For The Ages

While Sanju Samson has always been known for his effortless strokeplay, his recent innings was defined by something different: composure. Coming in at a crucial juncture, Samson anchored the chase with a blend of surgical precision and explosive power.

Samson's knock not only propelled Team India forward but also etched his name in the record books. He surpassed Virat Kohli's previous high of 82 not out for the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup run chase, showcasing composure under pressure in a must-win game.

'It Means The Whole World'

After hitting the winning boundary off Romario Shepherd in the final over, Sanju Samson dropped to his knees in an emotional celebration, looking skyward and crossing his heart in gratitude. The moment, filled with raw emotion, quickly went viral as fans shared clips of his joy and relief.

During the post-match presentation, where he was named Player of the Match, Samson opened up about what the innings meant to him in a touching interview that has resonated deeply.

"It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

The 31-year-old credited his growth to years of learning from legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while observing from the dugout, emphasizing how he focused on building partnerships and staying present amid doubts and crowd energy.

"Yeah, I think that’s why I have been playing this format for a very long time. I think playing IPL around 10 to 12 years and playing for the country from last 10 years, I have not been playing, but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats. I think it’s very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me to, I think with my experience, I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game," said Sanju.





Chasing 195 in a virtual quarterfinal, Samson showed remarkable composure, adjusting his tempo as wickets fell around him.

"So I think last game we were batting first, so it was all about setting a very high score. So that’s how I wanted to go big right from ball one. But this game was completely different. I think as soon as I wanted to go a bit higher, we were losing wickets. So I think I wanted to build a partnership, wanted to keep on focusing on my process. And I never felt that I will do something special like this, but I was just focusing on my role and just keeping one ball at a time and very grateful. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life," said Samson.

Even as the noise of expectation swelled, Samson relied on mental discipline to stay grounded.

Speaking of the cheers from the crowd, Sanju stated, "Yeah, definitely they do bring a lot of energy and they do bring a lot of support. But I think on the other end, there is always a question, what if not? So definitely that keeps on playing in your mind. But when that thought kept on coming, I just brought myself into the present moment and just looked at the ball and trusted myself to react according to the ball in merit. So I think that worked out pretty well today."

On a night when India needed certainty, Samson delivered conviction, not just in runs, but in belief. The defending champions India will now face England in the second semi-final on March 5 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.