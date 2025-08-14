'It Might Be Something We...': Glenn Maxwell Reveals His New Role In Australian Team For T20 World Cup 2026

As Australia ramp up their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is prepared to shoulder added responsibility for the team in a different role.

With the marquee ICC event set to be played in India and Sri Lanka, Maxwell has been working increasingly on his bowling inside the Powerplay to come handy in the sub-continental conditions.

"I think in the sub-continent you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces," Maxwell told reporters in Cairns ahead of the third T20I against South Africa.

"So it might be something we think about heading forward," he added.

The 36-year-old Maxwell is no stranger to bowling in the Powerplay. His standout moment with the ball in powerplay came in the ICC ODI World Cup final in 2023, where he famously dismissed Rohit Sharma, setting the stage for a sixth World Cup title win for Australia.

During the ongoing T20I series against the Proteas, Maxwell has bowled two overs inside the powerplay so far. The all-rounder made a big impact in the second match, claiming two key wickets - including that of Proteas skipper Aiden Markram.

"I'm just as surprised as anyone when I get a wicket. I love getting wickets. It's very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I'm there to do a job in the Powerplay and I'm trying to execute that as well as I can," Maxwell said.

The star all-rounder also opened up about his floating position in the batting order. He came to bat at No.5 in the second T20I after batting at No.7 in the first. This follows his stint as an opener in four of the five T20Is against the West Indies.

"I've been a bit of the shuffler around the order, up and down. I'm filling holes at the moment. Even during the West Indies series, trying to combat Akeal Hosein (by) going up the top, this series going a little bit lower, trying to manage that back end (of the innings)," Maxwell said.

"(I am) trying to play whatever role is needed for me in this side and just try and be as adaptable as possible."

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the all-important decider on August 16.