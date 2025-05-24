‘It’s a big transition phase for us’ Ajit Agarkar Reflects On Test Retirements Of Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin

Chairman of the India Men's Senior Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, has paid tribute to the recently retired stalwarts of Indian Test cricket, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, acknowledging the massive void their departures have created in the team.

Speaking at a press conference, Agarkar emphasized the magnitude of their contributions and the challenge India now faces in replacing players of such caliber.

“When legends like these retire, it’s never easy to fill those shoes,” Agarkar said. “Ashwin retired a few months ago, and now with Virat and Rohit stepping away, we’re talking about three stalwarts of Indian cricket. It’s a big transition phase for us.”

Agarkar revealed that Virat Kohli had personally reached out in early April to communicate his decision to retire from the longest format.

“Virat said he felt it was time. And when someone of his stature says that, it deserves respect. Both he and Rohit have earned that. We will certainly miss him, a player who featured in 123 Tests and scored 30 centuries.”

Rohit Sharma’s Test Journey Ends

Rohit Sharma brought his 11-year-long Test career to a close on May 7, leaving a leadership vacuum just ahead of India’s tour of England. He made his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies and went on to represent India in 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli – A Defining Legacy

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, announced earlier this month, concluded a spectacular 14-year career in whites. Kohli played 123 Tests, scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, and notched up 30 centuries and 31 fifties, finishing as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests. His leadership was pivotal in transforming India into a world-class Test side, instilling aggression, fitness culture, and a winning mentality.

New Era Begins Under Shubman Gill

As India prepares for the five-match Test series against England starting June 20, the BCCI has ushered in a new leadership era. Shubman Gill will lead the Test side for the first time, with Rishabh Pant appointed as his vice-captain. The series will also mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship.