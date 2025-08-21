'It’s A Special Feeling...': Keshav Maharaj Opens Up On Reclaiming Top Spot In ODI Bowler Rankings

Veteran South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj made a dream return to ODIs, rattling Australia with a five-wicket haul in his first 50-over outing since the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. Maharaj made his international comeback after a groin strain, which had kept him out of cricket over the last few weeks.

After his career-best five-wicket haul (5 for 33) against Australia in the first ODI in Cairns, Maharaj reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Bowlers Rankings. He displaced Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana.

"It’s a special feeling, I think, to be ranked as the No.1 bowler in the world. You think about the years and years of hard work, and see it come together to be able to earn the title," Maharaj told ICC Digital via Cricket South Africa.

The left-arm spinner had previously topped the ODI Bowling Rankings during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

"To get it [the no.1 spot] back is even more special. I haven’t played ODI cricket in a while, so it’s nice to get back on the park, and obviously help the team to get back to winning ways," he said.

The veteran Proteas spinner was pleased with his performance in the first ODI against Australia.

"First game back after a long time, and to be able to put in a performance like that just keeps me grounded, keeps me hungry, and keeps me wanting more," he said.

Maharaj also praised young attacking batter Dewald Brevis, who was at his blazing best in the T20I series against Australia. The 22-year-old Brevis was the leading run-getter in the T20I leg of the series, smashing 180 runs from three outings, at a strike-rate of 204.54, including a match-winning 125 not out from 56 balls in the second game.

"I think he’s [Brevis] a super special talent. He’s transitioned from his last T20I game, two years back, and [it’s great] to see how he’s come leaps and bounds," said Maharaj.

"I know the hard work he’s put in behind the scenes, and to come to fruition is super special. He’s a great kid, a funny kid, and has the ability to clear the boundary at will, not many others are able to do so," he added.



The 35-year-old wished the youngster luck and hoped that he had many more games to play. "He’s got a long journey ahead of him in international cricket, and for long may his good form continue," he said.

South Africa lead the ODI series against Australia 1-0, with the second ODI to be played at Mackay on Friday, August 22.