“It’s All About Winning Now”: Rohit Sharma On His Evolved Approach And India’s Champions Trophy Success

Rohit Sharma has firmly cemented his place as India’s second-most successful captain, guiding the team to back-to-back ICC titles: the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025. Under his composed yet commanding leadership, India rediscovered its winning edge on the global stage. Not just with the national team, Rohit’s captaincy also played a key role in the Mumbai Indians becoming the first franchise to win five IPL titles, setting a benchmark in franchise cricket.

Speaking on Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Rohit reflected on India’s journey leading up to their triumphant campaigns.

“Before the tournament began, we had been through some rough patches. We didn’t perform well in the home series against New Zealand and Australia. We were determined to bounce back,” he said, highlighting the resilience within the squad.

He emphasized the clarity and belief within the team: “It wasn’t just about saying we want to win. Everyone knew exactly what needed to be done to get there. That mindset, that focus, it made the difference.”

The Champions Trophy squad, according to Rohit, was largely based on the foundation laid during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“We kept the core group intact. I believed we had played well, and there wasn’t much reason to make big changes, unless injury forced us to, like in Bumrah’s case,” he explained.

Rohit also opened up about a defining shift in his approach after the 2019 World Cup, where he scored a record five centuries but India fell short in the semifinals. “Scoring runs felt meaningless when we didn’t lift the trophy. That flight home made me realize: personal milestones don’t matter if the team doesn’t win,” Rohit admitted.

Since then, his mentality evolved, and the focus moved from individual brilliance to collective triumph. “It became all about winning games, winning titles, bringing glory to the team,” he concluded.