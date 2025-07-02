‘It’s Been A Tough Journey’: Kraigg Brathwaite Reflects Ahead Of 100th Test For West Indies

As the West Indies prepare for the second Test against Australia at St. George’s, all eyes will be on Kraigg Brathwaite, who is set to become just the 10th West Indian cricketer to reach the 100-Test milestone, a journey he calls “pretty tough.” The West Indies are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after a 159-run loss in the opening Test. But for Brathwaite, the upcoming game is more than just a fightback; it’s a personal landmark that fulfills a teenage dream. “To play 100 Tests was a dream. I never thought I would even score a century for the West Indies,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

“When I was 14, I did an interview where I said my goal was to play 100 Tests. Now, 14 years later, that goal is real. It means everything to me.”

Brathwaite’s Career So Far

Since making his debut in 2011, Brathwaite has been a central figure in the West Indies’ Test setup. In 99 Tests, he has amassed 5,943 runs at an average of 32.83, with 12 centuries and 31 fifties. His highest score remains 212.

Notable highlights include:

2011: Scored a century vs Pakistan on debut

2016 (Sharjah): Became the first opener to remain not out in both innings of a Test

2022 (Bridgetown): Faced 673 deliveries across two innings vs England, a record for a West Indian batter

“Scoring my first century in 2014 (vs New Zealand) gave me belief. I never thought I was good enough to score hundreds for West Indies, that changed everything,” he recalled.

Tough Times and Form Struggles

Despite the glory, Brathwaite’s journey hasn’t been smooth. The 2023–25 World Test Championship cycle has been particularly difficult, with just 586 runs in 13 Tests at a disappointing average of 22.53, including only three half-centuries in 26 innings.

Still, the veteran opener remains confident: “Test cricket is a grind, especially for openers. You must stay strong and believe in yourself. I know I still have good years left.”

Changing Role of the Opener

Responding to questions about whether opening in Tests has become more difficult in recent years, Brathwaite noted that the role has always been mentally demanding.

“I wouldn’t say pitches have changed drastically. It’s just that every team has quality fast bowlers now. Test cricket is mentally exhausting, especially when you field 90-100 overs and then walk out to face world-class pace.” As per ESPNCricinfo, the average for openers globally was 35.16 between 2010–2019, which has dropped to 32.98 in the 2020s, underlining the increasing challenges at the top of the order.

With his career reaching a historic milestone, Kraigg Brathwaite stands not just as a survivor but as a symbol of resilience in modern Test cricket.