'It’s Going to be Very Quiet': Sam Curran aims to emulate Pat Cummins in 'Silencing' Wankhede during India vs England T20 WC semis

England’s star all rounder Sam Curran has sparked a pre-match stir ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India. Speaking to the media before the March 5 showdown at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, the left arm seamer expressed his team's intent to dampen the enthusiasm of the partisan home crowd and turn the deafening atmosphere into a "quiet" one.

The Cummins Blueprint: A Psychological Battle

Curran’s bold prediction carries a heavy historical weight, drawing direct parallels to Pat Cummins’ iconic 2023 ODI World Cup final strategy. During that tournament, the Australian captain famously stated that there is no greater satisfaction than silencing a massive Indian crowd. India was left down and out in that major final after a dominant run, and Curran appears to be channeling that exact psychological blueprint. By aiming to "quiet" the Wankhede, England hopes to replicate the stunned silence that defined Ahmedabad in 2023.

"It's a fantastic stadium, obviously very iconic. I'm sure it's going to be very quiet on Thursday night. As a young cricketer, you dream of playing India in a semifinal of the World Cup. It's normally a pretty good wicket, small ground, so I'm probably expecting a really high scoring game," Curran stated during the pre-match press conference.

Familiarity and the IPL Advantage

Despite the formidable nature of the Indian side, Curran emphasized that the England squad is well prepared for the challenge. He noted that the majority of the English roster has faced India frequently in both international and franchise cricket, rendering the subcontinental conditions familiar territory. Curran credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for bridging the gap between local and visiting players, suggesting that the "melting pot" of the league has been instrumental in England's journey to the final four.

"This tournament for us has been a little bit of a challenge in terms of how we've come across so many different conditions, playing in Sri Lanka and obviously a couple games here and in Kolkata. We've adapted extremely well. You'd probably say that the non subcontinental teams have adapted really well to I guess the conditions thrown at them. And major credit for it goes to the melting pot that is the IPL," he explained.

He concluded by acknowledging the quality of the remaining contenders: "All of us play a lot of cricket in India now, so we know how to play on these grounds and we know what to expect and the IPL, no question, has helped a lot of that with the players. South Africa, New Zealand are fantastic teams and we're a really good team as well. And of course, India. I think probably the four best teams are in the semifinals and we'll see who takes that trophy."

Match Preview

The second semi-final between India and England is scheduled for Thursday, March 5. With a high scoring shootout expected on the small boundaries of the Wankhede, the battle between India’s spin heavy attack and England’s explosive batting lineup will decide who heads to the final.