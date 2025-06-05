‘It’s Not Easy To Win This Thing’: Ricky Ponting Reacts On Emotional Breakdown Of Virat Kohli After RCB’s Maiden IPL Title

The IPL 2025 final will be remembered not just for the cricketing action but also for the raw, emotional scenes that followed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic win. One of the most powerful moments came as Virat Kohli, the face of RCB for over a decade, struggled to hold back tears in the final over. Ricky Ponting, the legendary Former Australian captain and Punjab Kings coach, captured the sentiment perfectly in his post-match comments.

“You could see it in his eyes that in that last over, Virat was shedding a tear,” said Ponting. “That’s what it means to players, that’s what it means to everyone.”

The moment reflected the culmination of 17 years of heartbreak, near-misses, and relentless effort by RCB and its loyal icon, Kohli. Despite being one of the greatest cricketers of the modern era, the IPL trophy had eluded him until now.

Ponting, who himself knows what it takes to win at the highest level, emphasized just how challenging the IPL is:

“Chennai has won it a few times, Mumbai has won it a few times, but it’s not an easy tournament to win, it’s as simple as that. You have to think long and hard about that. It’s not easy to win this thing.”

His comments came after RCB’s complete team performance sealed the long-awaited title, with Kohli playing a key role throughout the season. The victory was not just a cricketing achievement, it was a deeply personal and emotional redemption story for Kohli, whose commitment to the franchise never wavered, even in difficult seasons.

VIRAT KOHLI IN TEARS - THE DREAM MOMENT FOR THE GOAT __ pic.twitter.com/jPxUsccRUL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2025

The image of Kohli wiping away tears and hugging his teammates was symbolic. For fans, it represented the heart and soul that the Indian legend has poured into the red and gold jersey. For the team, it was a victory forged in belief, persistence, and collective spirit.