'It was Injustice': MI told to remove skipper Hardik Pandya, bring back 5-times IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma by...

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently grappling with a difficult phase in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after falling to a seven-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions have secured only a single victory thus far, with their most recent setback marking a fourth consecutive loss. This defeat occurred at the Wankhede Stadium against a PBKS side that remains undefeated in the current tournament.

Criticism of Leadership and Post-Match Comments

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has expressed public criticism of Hardik Pandya’s captaincy and his subsequent remarks. Tiwary suggested that Pandya’s post-match analysis appeared to subtly shift the blame toward senior players like Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Following the match in Mumbai, Pandya noted the necessity of a tactical overhaul:

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“There’s not much to say right now. We need to go back to the drawing board and figure out where we’re lacking—whether it’s individuals, the team as a whole, or our planning. Those are the questions we need to answer moving forward. This isn’t just about moving on quickly. We need to assess honestly, whether we stick with the current approach or make some tough decisions. Accountability is important, and we need to take ownership if we want to turn things around.”

Concerns Regarding Team Atmosphere

Manoj Tiwary questioned the captain's demeanor and the implications of his statements during an appearance on Cricbuzz. He indicated that the atmosphere within the squad and the reaction of the team ownership appeared strained.

“According to his statements, it felt like he was targeting the established Indian players. It could be Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma, who are not among the runs. I don’t know whom he was referring to, because his reaction and body language, did not seem right to me. We even saw the owner on the ground, and he looked angry. Overall, after seeing all of this, we can assume and guess that something is not right.”

The Case for Rohit Sharma's Return

Tiwary argued that the current struggles are part of a larger trend and highlighted the era of success MI enjoyed under Rohit Sharma between 2015 and 2023. He proposed that a change in leadership might be the only way to stabilize the franchise.

"If they want a solution for this, then Hardik Pandya should take a break from captaincy, and Rohit Sharma should be brought back in, and given that responsibility. When Rohit Sharma was removed as captain, it was an injustice. The expectation was that Hardik Pandya would deliver a trophy, but the way things are going, it does not seem that he will be able to do that."

MI will play their next game against Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad.