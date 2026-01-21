'It Was Long Awaited...': MS Dhoni’s Candid Response To A Fan After RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Win - Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their long wait by winning their maiden IPL title after 18 years, a moment of immense joy not just for the players but for millions of loyal RCB fans across the world. During a fan interaction event, a lifelong RCB supporter asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni about the historic triumph and how he felt witnessing it. The response from the Chennai Super Kings legend perfectly summed up why Dhoni is admired beyond rivalries.

The 2025 season will be remembered as a historic breakthrough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After years of near-misses, the franchise finally clinched its maiden Indian Premier League title, ending an 18-year wait that had become the stuff of fan folklore. Led by captain Rajat Patidar and guided by coach Andy Flower, RCB combined experience with fiery match-winning moments to deliver a season of consistent dominance and resilience.

RCB finished the league stage in second place, a testament to their balanced campaign in both batting and bowling departments. Consistent wins against strong teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians underscored their depth, while thrilling victories over Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings revealed their hunger for success.

In the playoffs, they carried momentum into Qualifier 1, registering a commanding win that booked their place in the final. Facing Punjab Kings once more, RCB held their nerve in a gripping championship clash, securing the trophy by a narrow margin and sparking euphoric celebrations among supporters.

Standout performances from Virat Kohli with the bat and Josh Hazlewood with the ball provided the backbone of their campaign, blending veteran leadership with tactical acumen. Ultimately, 2025 wasn’t just a title win for RCB; it was redemption, resolve, and the beginning of a new chapter for one of the IPL’s most passionate franchises.