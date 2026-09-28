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'It was unbelievable’: Prasidh Krishna hails Virat Kohli’s 139, talks India’s fast-bowling depth

Prasidh Krishna hailed Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139 as “unbelievable” after India’s eight-wicket win over West Indies. The pacer also spoke about his own ODI consistency, team communication and the healthy competition among India’s fast bowlers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
'It was unbelievable’: Prasidh Krishna hails Virat Kohli’s 139, talks India’s fast-bowling depth
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'It was unbelievable’: Prasidh Krishna hails Virat Kohli’s 139, talks India’s fast-bowling depth
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